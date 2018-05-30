Malaysia's CIMB posts 11% rise in Q1 profit

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's No.2 lender by assets, reported an almost 11 per cent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by lower cost and provisions as well as a one-off gain from a stake disposal in its brokerage business.

[KUALA LUMPUR] CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's No.2 lender by assets, reported an almost 11 per cent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by lower cost and provisions as well as a one-off gain from a stake disposal in its brokerage business.

The bank's net profit was RM1.31 billion (S$437.9 million) for the first quarter ended March, versus RM1.18 billion a year ago.

That was ahead of an average estimate of RM981 million from four analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

