You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Malaysia's CIMB posts 11% rise in Q1 profit

Wed, May 30, 2018 - 1:32 PM

2018-05-30T013413Z_1391583512_RC15037D0FE0_RTRMADP_3_CIMB-RESULTS.JPG
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's No.2 lender by assets, reported an almost 11 per cent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by lower cost and provisions as well as a one-off gain from a stake disposal in its brokerage business.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's No.2 lender by assets, reported an almost 11 per cent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by lower cost and provisions as well as a one-off gain from a stake disposal in its brokerage business.

The bank's net profit was RM1.31 billion (S$437.9 million) for the first quarter ended March, versus RM1.18 billion a year ago.

That was ahead of an average estimate of RM981 million from four analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Indonesia rate hike is coming early with election on horizon

HNA's Hong Kong Airlines taps investors ahead of IPO: document

Surging US dollar hits some emerging economies

New Zealand central bank says system sound but domestic debt is a risk

Rising tide will lift all, says SME banker

Income a pressing need for ageing Asia, says German fund manager

Editor's Choice

BT_20180530_SAM_3454053.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

BT_20180530_NSE_3454102.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo puts 53 directors, execs on watchlist

Most Read

1 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
2 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
3 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
4 Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing
5 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_japan_300518.jpg
May 30, 2018
Stocks

Italian political turmoil roils Asian equity markets, 'monumental' compared to Greek crisis

BT_20180530_SAM_3454053.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

GM1.jpg
May 30, 2018
Real Estate

Gilstead Mansion owners launch en bloc tender, seek at least S$68m

May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors' watchdog SIAS withdraws 'Most Transparent Company Award' from Midas

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening