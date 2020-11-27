You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Malaysia's Maybank posts lower Q3 profit as pandemic takes toll

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 2:00 PM

nz_maybank_271177.jpg
Malayan Banking (Maybank), the largest lender in Malaysia by assets, on Friday posted a 2.3 per cent fall in quarterly net profit, weighed by lower operating income mainly due to the continued impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malayan Banking (Maybank), the largest lender in Malaysia by assets, on Friday posted a 2.3 per cent fall in quarterly net profit, weighed by lower operating income mainly due to the continued impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit came in at RM1.95 billion (S$640.5 million) for the July-September quarter, down from RM2 billion last year, but higher than the RM1.55 billion estimate from two analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Malayan's revenue slumped 57 per cent to RM13.76 billion, according to a bourse filing.

The lender said net operating income for quarter declined by 6.5 per cent to RM6.08 billion versus a year ago, as total net fund based income dropped 8.7 per cent to RM4.13 billion.

However, the group saw a decline in impairment losses and higher net earned insurance premiums during the quarter.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Net interest margin - a key measure of bank profitability - contracted to 2.05 per cent from 2.32 per cent last year due to rate cuts.

Malaysia has a record 125 basis points (bps) of rate cuts this year.

In August, Maybank guided expectations of 20 bps compression for its 2020 net interest margin to 2.07 per cent.

The group said loan loss provisions are expected to remain elevated and it will mitigate expected lower income by stepping up its strategic cost-management programme to limit increases in overheads.

"Our focus moving forward will be to leverage our risk management capabilities, diversified operations and digital strengths to drive our business in the coming year," group president and chief executive Abdul Farid Alias said in a statement.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

EU considering stopgap measure for UK financial services post Brexit, says diplomat

Robinsons creditors appoint KordaMentha as liquidators

Billionaire Ray Dalio set to open family office in Singapore

Thai central bank fights uphill battle against strong baht

Singapore's financial sector is hiring, but tech skills are key

DBS gets sizeable India branch network as bank bailout gets nod

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 27, 2020 02:13 PM
Consumer

Unilever single-minded about challenges ahead as dual-headed era ends

[LONDON] Unilever's Dutch shares will trade in Amsterdam for the last time on Friday, before a unification of the...

Nov 27, 2020 02:01 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX queries Hong Leong Asia on rising stock price; shares climb 7.9%

SHARES of Hong Leong Asia (HLA) - the trade and industry arm of the Hong Leong group - surged on Friday, drawing a...

Nov 27, 2020 01:53 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's service sector collects more revenue in Q3 than Q2, but receipts drop 9.5% yoy

SINGAPORE'S service sector reported a 9.5 per cent year-on-year drop in receipts in the third quarter of 2020,...

Nov 27, 2020 01:49 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end lower as vaccine doubts weigh

[BENGALURU] Australia shares ended lower on Friday as renewed doubts about a promising coronavirus vaccine dented...

Nov 27, 2020 01:33 PM
Government & Economy

Australia to 'vigorously defend' wine industry from China tariffs: minister

[SYDNEY] Australia will move to protect its multi-billion-dollar wine industry from punitive new Chinese tariffs,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lee Foundation unit sells Haig Road property

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Far East Orchard, Jumbo, Biolidics, SPH

Jumbo to buy 75% stake in Kok Kee Wanton Noodle; posts full-year S$8.2m loss

Billionaire Ray Dalio set to open family office in Singapore

ThaiBev cautious about recovery, stays competitive with wider offerings

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for