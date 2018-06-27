You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Manulife plans to free up C$5b in capital by 2022

Wed, Jun 27, 2018 - 10:27 PM

[TORONTO] Manulife, Canada's biggest insurer, said on Wednesday it had set a target to free up C$5 billion (S$5.1 billion) in capital over the next three years, partly by offloading businesses that it no longer wants.

Reuters reported in February that Manulife was weighing the sale of a number of US insurance assets after conducting a strategic review of its US operations including its John Hancock business.

Manulife also said it had set a target to cut its expenses by C$1 billion by 2022. The company last week said it planned to cut 700 jobs in Canada as part of a drive to automate certain functions. It also said it would merge its Canadian headquarters into one location.

The moves are part of a drive by new Chief Executive Roy Gori to streamline the business and to run its operations more efficiently, taking advantage of new technology that can be used to automate more tasks.

Shares in Manulife were down 0.3 per cent at 0950 EST.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Ex-NTUC Income financial associate jailed 4 years for pocketing nearly S$500,000 in premiums

US dollar comes off 2-week lows, slight easing in risk aversion checks yen

BOJ's Amamiya signals future adjustment to easy policy: newspaper

Facebook eases ban on cryptocurrency ads

Enhancing supervision, cyber risk among key issues for next decade: MAS's Menon

Dollar rebounds from early lows as trade jitters rise

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

file70kb56jrfc31eegfvmkm.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Easing of supply pressures a boon for hoteliers in 2018

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
4 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-goods2706.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Birkin bags, jewellery, cash seized from ex-Malaysian PM Najib Razak's residences worth up to RM1.1b: Police

flat.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore government keeps pace in residential land supply for H2 2018

Jun 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

EpiCentre Holdings announces planned reverse takeover

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening