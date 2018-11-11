You are here

MAS, SGX develop capabilities for settlement of tokenised assets

Sun, Nov 11, 2018 - 10:29 PM
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore Exchange (SGX) have developed Delivery versus Payment (DvP) capabilities to settle tokenised assets across different blockchain platforms.

"This will help simplify post-trade processes and further shorten settlement cycles," MAS and SGX said in a joint release. DvP is a settlement procedure where securities and monies are exchanged at the same time, so that delivery of securities only takes place if payment is made.

Developed together with technology partners Anquan, Deloitte and Nasdaq, the DvP prototypes have shown that financial institutions and corporate investors are able to carry out the exchange and final settlement of tokenised digital currencies and securities assets simultaneously on different blockchain platforms.

MAS and SGX also have jointly published an industry report, which details automating DvP settlement processes via Smart Contracts. Smart Contracts are self-executing contracts where the terms are coded into software and are executed when certain conditions are fulfilled.

Meanwhile, the third edition of the Singapore FinTech Festival commences on Monday at the Singapore Expo, with over 250 speakers, 450 exhibitors and nearly 40,000 participants expected at this event. This would make it the biggest FinTech event worldwide to date, highlighted MAS, the Association of Banks in Singapore and SingEx Holdings in a separate release.

The five-day festival will begin with the three-day FinTech Conference, where stakeholders such as entrepreneurs, investors, regulators, technology leaders and experts will discuss the latest developments and opportunities.

Other key features of the festival include the FinTech Exhibition, which will showcase innovative solutions from 450 exhibitors, the Global Investor Summit, which is targeted at the investment and enterprise communities, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Finance Summit, which will explore AI and data themes powering the future of financial services and the digital economy, and the Global FinTech Hackcelerator Demo Day, which will feature 20 market-ready FinTech solutions aimed at solving existing industry problems.

In addition, 30 labs islandwide will be open for visits under the Innovation Lab Crawl.

