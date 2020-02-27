You are here

Maybank books record annual profit, flags virus impact

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 4:25 PM

Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) posted on Thursday a higher fourth-quarter net profit and a record annual profit, underpinned by strong performances in its insurance and Islamic banking businesses.
PHOTO: SPH

In a bourse filing, Malaysia's largest lender by assets said solid quarterly performances in these segments lifted its full-year net profit to a record high of 8.2 billion ringgit (S$2.7 billion).

Maybank recorded a 2.45 billion ringgit profit in the October-December period, compared with 2.33 billion ringgit a year earlier, beating the 2.44 billion ringgit analysts' forecast by Refinitiv.

The company's fourth-quarter revenue rose 6.1 per cent to 12.98 billion ringgit, while its net interest income dipped 0.8 per cent to 3.08 billion ringgit.

Net interest margin - a key measure of bank profitability - compressed 6 basis points in 2019 to 2.27 per cent, as group gross loans expanded by 1.2 per cent while deposits widened 1.6 per cent for the year.

The group expects its full-year financial performance to be satisfactory amid the virus outbreak, US elections and tensions in the Middle East.

The lender has set a target for return on equity of 10 per cent to 11 per cent.

The bank will "seek out selective growth opportunities despite the overall cautious stance" on prevailing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak and other geo-political issues, Group President and Chief Executive Officer Abdul Farid Alias said.

The Malaysian lender had earlier flagged potential impact on its clients due to the uncertainty surrounding the country's domestic economic policy.

REUTERS

