You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Mexico issues 'world's first' sovereign bond linked to UN sustainability goals

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 8:48 AM

rk_GabrielYorio_150920.jpg
Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said reducing inequality, financial inclusion and the gender gap were among the UN goals.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico on Monday issued what it described as the world's first sovereign bond linked to the sustainability development goals set by the United Nations, raising 750 million euros (S$1.21 billion).

Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said reducing inequality, financial inclusion and the gender gap were among the UN goals.

"Mexico is the first country to issue a sovereign bond that is linked to the sustainable development objectives of the UN," he wrote on Twitter. "Our country starts its sustainable finance program as a pioneer."

The government did not specify how it would spend the money raised. The bond's preliminary investment prospectus cautioned that there was no guarantee Mexico would make disbursements for projects that meet the UN characteristics.

The bond is part of an emerging trend of debt issuance aimed at raising funds that attempt to tackle social, environmental and other issues. It was more than six times oversubscribed.

SEE ALSO

Online materials assessment tool aims to reduce plastic use

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The coupon of 1.350 per cent was the second lowest among all euro-denominated bonds issued by the Mexico federal government, the ministry said, allowing the government to borrow at an attractive rate. The bond matures in September 2027.

The Finance Ministry added that the euro bond allowed Mexico to tap into international investment funds, many of them in Europe, that are committed to financing sustainable economic development.

Mexico presented a tight budget last week that envisages cuts to most sectors.

Areas that locked in additional funds included health. A draft circulated by members of Congress also appeared to outline a slight increase in real terms for national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos over its planned 2020 budget.

It also detailed some US$2 billion for the construction of Dos Bocas, a new oil refinery.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Asean banks' asset quality risks still high, green shoots muted: Maybank KE

China issues new rules to tighten control over financial holding firms

Philippine central bank ready to lend govt more to fight virus if needed

UBS chairman exploring merger with Credit Suisse: report

Euro gains blunted stimulus boost to inflation: Lagarde

BIS warns of gap opening between markets and Covid-19 reality

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 15, 2020 08:57 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, Accordia Golf, SingPost, CapitaLand, LMIRT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Sep 15, 2020 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors locked in profits after three days of rallies with...

Sep 15, 2020 07:56 AM
Technology

Tencent picks Singapore as Asia hub after India, US bans

[SINGAPORE] Tencent Holdings has picked Singapore as its beachhead for Asia, joining rivals Alibaba Group Holding...

Sep 15, 2020 07:17 AM
Garage

Uber fights to win back London licence in latest court battle

[LONDON] Taxi app Uber will battle in court on Tuesday to win back its licence to operate in London after the city's...

Sep 15, 2020 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

CEOs call for deep EU emission cuts by 2030

[PARIS] The heads of more than 150 global companies, including Apple and Google, have urged European leaders to set...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UBS chairman explores merger with Credit Suisse

How Temasek unlocked value at Sembcorp

Singapore's total employment falls by record 103,500 in Q2; retrenchments double

Broker's take: Maybank downgrades Asean banks to negative; DBS among top picks

Hot stock: Sembmarine down 2.5% on heavy selloff

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.