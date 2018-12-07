You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Moderna to raise US$604m in upsized IPO, braving market jitters

Fri, Dec 07, 2018 - 11:53 AM

[NEW YORK] Moderna Inc will sell around US$604.3 million in shares in its initial public offering (IPO), the biotech company said on Thursday, braving stock market jitters to sell more stock than originally planned.

In the biggest flotation of a biotechnology company since 2016, Moderna said it would sell roughly 26.3 million shares at US$23 per share. Moderna had originally planned to sell 21.7 million shares for between US$22 and US$24 per share.

Moderna is due to start trading on the Nasdaq on Friday under the ticker "MRNA".

The pricing was a good test of the IPO market as it came following another turbulent day in the U.S. stock market, amid investor concerns over the trade dispute between the United States and China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna had scaled back its fundraising expectations in the run-up to the IPO in light of the stock market volatility, which makes for a more uncertain environment for new listings, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier.

However, demand for the IPO was supported by a substantial amount of premarketing done with investors in preparation of the IPO, the source said.

Biotech IPOs have performed strongly this year, returning on average around 14 per cent in 2018 as of Nov 30, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers data, compared to a broadly flat S&P 500 Index year to date.

"Given the unique nature of these IPOs involving crossover investors, their strong returns, the rapid advances in science due to "Big Data" innovations and the expectation of big Pharma scooping up promising young companies, we expect the Pharma Life Sciences sector to keep leading the broader IPO market in 2019," said David Ethridge, US IPO services leader at PwC.

More IPOs of big, unlisted technology companies are expected. Earlier on Thursday, ride-hailing company Lyft Inc beat bigger rival Uber Technologies in filing for an IPO.

Moderna said its offering is expected to close on Dec 11 and that it has granted underwriters a 30-day overallotment option of 3.94 million shares.

Moderna develops messenger ribonucleic acid-based (mRNA) therapeutic drugs for infectious diseases and immuno-oncology, and has said it intends to use a major portion of the net proceeds on drug discovery and development.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are among the lead underwriting banks for Moderna's IPO. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

IMF's Lagarde: Don't see 'elements of recession' in near term

Deutsche Bank hit by new laundering report; shares slide again

SolarHome raises US$10m for expansion plans

'Brexit premium' driving up euro borrowing costs for UK firms

RBS chief tense about Brexit; warns Labour on break-up

RBI softens hawkish tone as India's inflation cools

Editor's Choice

BP_Print2_071218_2.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble relisting is off; assets found to be potentially inflated

BT_20181207_JAAMCHAM_3637359.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investment Outlook 2019

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
2 Stamford Tyres Q2 FY19 net profit sinks 98.8% on higher costs
3 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3
4 Kimly's exec chairman, exec director arrested by CAD, released on bail
5 KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

Must Read

noble15 (1).jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble may seek court-appointed administration in Britain after Singapore authorities block relisting, board reiterates

BP_Print3_071218_3.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Real Estate

Private housing supply from H1 2019 land sales cut by 20%

Dec 7, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sunrise Shares, Ellipsiz, Aoxin Q & M Dental, Raffles Education, UOL, Sunpower

Dec 7, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Brent cannot be trademarked, rules Singapore IP watchdog in US exchange operators' tussle

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening