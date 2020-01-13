Money FM podcast: Difficult for digibanks to be profitable

14:19 min

Synopsis: With 21 applicants in the race for a digibank licence, Cyrus Daruwala, managing director, IDC Financial Insights Asia/Pacific explains why some may have underestimated the work cut out - including compliance requirements, costs of customer acquisition and funds. He also shares who he's betting on to come out in front.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

