Money FM podcast: SGX Orb winners - The Woke Salaryman

Thu, Sep 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: SGX Orb winners - The Woke Salaryman, 45k fans in 4 months and how to not stay broke

19:33 min

Synopsis: Join Michelle Martin, as she speaks with He Ruiming and Goh Wei Choon about The Woke Salaryman, their popular online webcomic that places the spotlight on Singaporeans’ various personal finance concerns. They also share some tips on smart financial planning and explain how an online platform like theirs can help in raising the financial literacy of people from all walks of life. 

Their first post, a 22-panel comic about saving 100k by 30, went viral on Facebook, getting over 6,000 shares in the first few days. Ruiming and Wei Choon also recently bagged a win at this year’s SGX Orb Awards, under “The Visual Treat” category which groups all things creative and experiential, that probe deep into the workings of a particular financial asset class.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

