You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Money FM podcast: Singapore's 'Sandwich Generation': Personal financial habits & retirement plans

Fri, Nov 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

edt_marcuschew.jpg

Prime Time: Singapore's 'Sandwich Generation': Personal financial habits & retirement plans

9:56 min

Synopsis: Last month, NTUC Income released data gathered from a study it commissioned around the Sandwich Generation phenomenon in Singapore, followed by a short film depicting day-to-day realities and challenges they face. The emotional film struck a chord with Singaporeans, going viral with over three million views in just a couple of weeks, and has been praised for many for being relatable, touching and thought-provoking. We have Income’s Chief Marketing Officer, Marcus Chew, to discuss how effective the campaign has been in driving more conversation about how our personal financial habits and retirement plans will impact the next generation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: OCBC - NTUC First Campus Bridging

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Banking & Finance

DBS to boost Asean focus and hunt for region's next unicorns

PhillipCapital, Maybank Kim Eng among brokerages hit by recent DDoS attacks

Hong Kong banking giants defy dire predictions amid protests

HSBC cuts HK prime rate for first time in 11 years

China's financial regulator moves to shut down P2P lending

World record in negative rates has bankers testing no-man's land

BREAKING

Nov 1, 2019 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Trump blasts Fed after rate cut, says hurting US competitiveness

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Thursday launched a broadside attack on the US Federal Reserve and its...

Oct 31, 2019 11:54 PM
Real Estate

Homes destroyed, hundreds more evacuated as Los Angeles wildfires spread

[SIMI VALLEY] More wildfires ignited near Los Angeles on Thursday, destroying homes and forcing evacuations, as the...

Oct 31, 2019 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

US House lawmakers secure enough votes to pass Trump impeachment rules

[WASHINGTON] Democrats in the US House of Representatives secured enough votes on Thursday to pass legislation...

Oct 31, 2019 11:32 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Oct 31, 2019 11:30 PM
Banking & Finance

World record in negative rates has bankers testing no-man's land

[COPENHAGEN] After more than seven years of negative rates, some of Denmark's biggest banks are resorting to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly