Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: New generation of FX trading platforms

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

The Hot Seat: New generation of FX trading platforms

16:44 mins

Synopsis: Founder and CEO of Spark Systems, Wong Joo Seng tells us the next big disruption in the finance industry and how he plans to overcome it.

