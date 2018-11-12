Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: New generation of FX trading platforms

The Hot Seat: New generation of FX trading platforms

16:44 mins

Synopsis: Founder and CEO of Spark Systems, Wong Joo Seng tells us the next big disruption in the finance industry and how he plans to overcome it.

