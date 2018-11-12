You are here
Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: New generation of FX trading platforms
Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: New generation of FX trading platforms
The Hot Seat: New generation of FX trading platforms
16:44 mins
Synopsis: Founder and CEO of Spark Systems, Wong Joo Seng tells us the next big disruption in the finance industry and how he plans to overcome it.
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt