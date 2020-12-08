You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Money managers' record-low fees are about to sink even lower

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 9:14 AM

rk_DAX_081220.jpg
As investors yank money out of actively managed funds and park it in cheaper passive funds, the average fee paid in Europe has plunged nearly a third since 2013 to 0.69 per cent, Morningstar said. The pressure on fees and assets is likely to mean more pain for active managers and drive further consolidation in the industry.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The pressure on money managers is ramping up as the industry's record-low fees are set to be squeezed even further in 2021.

More than half of asset managers plan to reduce charges next year, according to a survey from Brown Brothers Harriman out Tuesday. Average fees in Europe have already hit a record low, as the rising popularity of cheap passive products increases competition, Morningstar said in a separate report.

As investors yank money out of actively managed funds and park it in cheaper passive funds, the average fee paid in Europe has plunged nearly a third since 2013 to 0.69 per cent, Morningstar said. The pressure on fees and assets is likely to mean more pain for active managers and drive further consolidation in the industry.

"Managers need to reflect and take a hard look at themselves," said Shawn McNinch, managing director of investor services and head of US sales at Brown Brothers Harriman. "The challenge for mid-sized managers is to really focus on where they're different and where they can add value."

Within the cheapest 25 per cent of funds in Europe, passive ones saw inflows of 10.1 billion euros (S$16.34 billion) this year through October, compared with outflows of two billion euros in active funds, according to Morningstar. The drop in fees was led by passive funds, with increased competition for assets also forcing fees of exchanged-traded funds lower.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The average fees charged by a growing cohort of funds taking into account environmental, social and governance factors are also undercutting their non-ESG peers, Morningstar said.

PRICE WAR

Even passive fund specialist Vanguard Group, which amassed US$6.3 trillion on a once-contrarian idea that it could thrive by cutting costs for investors, is feeling the toll of such a price war. Net flows to Vanguard's funds have slowed in 2020 as rivals roll out similar products, and the company has retreated in recent months from some of its global expansion plans.

The competition has already driven some active managers to join forces, with Franklin Resources buying Legg Mason this year. Yet the results of such consolidation have been mixed, with Janus Henderson Group and Standard Life Aberdeen failing to staunch outflows since their mergers three years ago.

More than a third of managers in the Brown Brothers Harriman survey, involving over 50 executives overseeing US$18 trillion, said they would explore starting new passive or exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are cheaper and could help them recoup some of the money that's being pulled from active funds. That's a complete shift in mindset for Mr McNinch.

"People are looking at ETFs differently than they were five years ago," he said. "Now managers are really embracing ETFs as a structure itself, because they can create active products within those."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Suntec Reit trustee signs S$900m facility agreement

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust sells S$250m of 2.15% notes

Private equity firms, investors sign global initiative on diversity

Singapore pushes financial inclusion as it cracks puzzle on 'open banking'

Financial data sharing initiative can narrow income inequality gap

Trust in technology has to be earned, not claimed, says Microsoft chief

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 8, 2020 09:28 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares rise at Tuesday's open

MALAYSIA share prices started trading on higher ground on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur...

Dec 8, 2020 09:01 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore will continue to uphold trade links, strengthen connectivity: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE will continue working with like-minded partners to uphold and update an open and inclusive global trade...

Dec 8, 2020 08:52 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, SIA, Sabana Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

Dec 8, 2020 08:51 AM
Garage

Second US judge blocks Commerce Department restrictions on TikTok

[WASHINGTON] A second US judge late on Monday granted a preliminary injunction blocking the US Commerce Department...

Dec 8, 2020 08:44 AM
Companies & Markets

Suntec Reit trustee signs S$900m facility agreement

THE trustee of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit) has entered into a S$900 million facility agreement...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Plane-crash risk seen rising on FCC expansion of 5G spectrum in US

Construction firms worry about margins as cost of labour rises

Exxon faces proxy fight launched by new activist firm Engine No 1

Hot stocks: Singtel, Sea jump after digital-bank win; iFast, Razer sink

Singapore pushes financial inclusion as it cracks puzzle on 'open banking'

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for