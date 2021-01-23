Morgan Stanley CEO's annual pay rises by over 20%

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman's annual pay rose by US$6 million, or 22 per cent, last year, according to a regulatory filing released on Friday.

[NEW YORK] Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman's annual pay rose by US$6 million, or 22 per cent, last year, according to a regulatory filing released on Friday.

Mr Gorman will receive US$33 million for his work in 2020, compared with US$27 million the year before, the bank said.

Mr Gorman's pay had fallen by 7 per cent in 2019.

Morgan Stanley directors based the decision on the firm's record financial performance in 2020 and Gorman's progress in implementing the bank's long-term strategy, it said.

Under Mr Gorman, Morgan Stanley produced net income of US$11 billion, compared with US$9 billion a year ago and a return on tangible common equity of 15.2 per cent compared with 13.4 per cent a year ago.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

He also engineered two large back-to-back acquisitions, those of Eaton Vance and E*Trade, to bolster its investment management and broking arms.

Mr Gorman's compensation is comprised of four parts: a base salary of US$1.5 million; a cash bonus of US$7.875 million; a deferred equity award of US$7.875 million; and a performance-vested equity award of US$15.75 million.

The board again required that 75 per cent of Mr Gorman's incentive compensation be deferred over three years subject to a claw-back, and for all of that compensation to be paid in the form of equity in the company.

Rival JPMorgan Chase & Co's chief executive officer Jamie Dimon will not get a raise in his annual pay and will receive US$31.5 million for his work in 2020, that bank said on Thursday.

REUTERS