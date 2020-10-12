Morgan Stanley gets just what it wanted in Eaton Vance

[NEW YORK] MORGAN Stanley might have officially announced on late last week that it was acquiring Eaton Vance for about US$7 billion, but for those who have been listening to chief executive officer James Gorman, it was never truly a matter of whether the white-shoe Wall Street bank would make such a move, but rather when and with whom.

In Eaton Vance, Mr Gorman seems to have gotten just what he wanted.

This is what he said during a virtual conference in June, when asked about where he saw Morgan Stanley's asset-management business headed in the years ahead: "Our asset management business's strength was its breadth. Its weakness was its lack of depth. So we're in every vertical. We have liquidity management. We have a fixed income. We have an active equities business. We're deep in value. We've also got great growth businesses. We've got a fund of funds business. We have infrastructure. We've got real estate. We've got private equity. We've got MIS. But everything was kind of like small. And finally, we're starting to get some scale. … Now are where we want to be? No. We can be bigger - definitely bigger in scale in fixed income. We could definitely have more and different style managers across our active equities business. We can definitely be bigger in PE. There are lots of areas where we can grow. … We'll do deals. I've been very clear about that.

"I mean I'm not shy about doing deals that I think hit our sweet spot and there are a lot of things that hit our sweet spot. But you can get caught doing large-scale asset management deals, you want to be very cautious about that. It doesn't mean that's a zero chance. But certainly my bar and the board's bar on that is much higher, but there are - it's a consolidating industry. Of all the sectors in financial services, from payments to corporate lending to - you go across the whole universe that you cover, probably the most distributed, the least consolidated is the asset management space still."

Eaton Vance, a Boston-based firm with more than US$500 billion in assets under management, seems to check all the boxes.

For one, it's the right size for a splashy acquisition. With this move, Morgan Stanley Investment Management will manage about US$1.2 trillion of assets, finally reaching Mr Gorman's goal for US$1 trillion. Recall that earlier this year, just before the coronavirus pandemic reached the US, Franklin Resources, with about US$700 billion in assets, announced it would buy Legg Mason and absorb its US$800 billion in assets. Around this time two years ago, Invesco announced a plan to acquire OppenheimerFunds, which managed more than US$246 billion in assets at the time.

The asset mix also fits with Mr Gorman's vision. He said Morgan Stanley "could definitely have more and different style managers across our active equities business".

As at July 31, Eaton Vance had US$133 billion of assets in equities, or 26 per cent of its total asset under management. He said the bank could definitely be bigger in scale in fixed income.

Eaton Vance has about US$69 billion in fixed-income strategies and almost US$30 billion in those for floating-rate income. He's talked about expanding into other assets. More than half of Eaton Vance's assets focus on mandates like absolute return, commodities and currencies.

It's more cosmetic and less consequential, but Eaton Vance also exudes the kind of white-shoe culture that has long defined Morgan Stanley.

Before the pandemic, when Eaton Vance's fund managers visited New York for an annual luncheon with financial journalists, the event took place at The Modern, a restaurant with two Michelin stars that's attached to the Museum of Modern Art.

In that sense, at least, it's different from Morgan Stanley's acquisition of discount brokerage E*Trade Financial for US$13 billion, which was announced in February and closed just last week. Mr Gorman called Eaton Vance "a perfect fit for Morgan Stanley" in a statement on Thursday, noting that the bank will now oversee US$4.4 trillion across its wealth management and investment management segments. He told Bloomberg News in an interview that "asset management has been an unsung hero inside Camp Morgan Stanley".

This is all part of a plan, also shared by Goldman Sachs Group, to diversify the business away from high-stakes trading revenue and create more recurring income over the long run.

In the nine months through July 31, Eaton Vance brought in US$1.12 billion in total management fee revenue, up slightly from US$1.09 billion in the period a year earlier.

As Mr Gorman said, the asset-management industry is consolidating.

It has to, given the market is increasingly dominated by free-to-trade exchange-traded funds and low-fee passive funds popularised by Vanguard Group. There's every reason to expect more deals like this in the years to come, whether from big US banks that are being squeezed by rock-bottom interest rates or large money managers looking to solidify their position.

It probably won't come from Morgan Stanley, though, with Mr Gorman cautioning not to expect another big acquisition in the near future. "We've just done two significant transactions. We need to absorb these businesses for the next several years," he told Bloomberg News.

It makes sense for the bank to take a breather. Gorman has E*Trade in the fold, with Eaton Vance expected to follow in the second quarter of 2021.

Morgan Stanley's shareholders seem to approve, given its stock climbed on Thursday, extending its outperformance relative to other large Wall Street firms this year. (Eaton Vance's shares were up almost 50 per cent). All told, it's quite the impressive setup for the long term during an otherwise volatile year.

