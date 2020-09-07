You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Munich Re sees slowdown in Covid-19-related losses in Q3

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 8:33 PM

[FRANKFURT] German reinsurance group Munich Re said on Monday that claims related to the coronavirus pandemic have slowed so far in the third quarter but that it expects hits from a series of hurricanes in North America and a major explosion in Beirut.

The world's largest reinsurer had estimated around 1.5 billion euros (S$2.42 billion) in Covid-19 losses in the first half of the year, putting significant pressure on the bank's earnings and prompting it to withdraw its profit guidance for the year.

Munich Re foresees that the North American hurricanes Hanna, Isaias and Laura earlier this summer will result in a "low triple-digit million euro amount" in losses.

The company expects a similar volume of claims from the explosion in Beirut that destroyed swathes of the city and left an estimated 300,000 people homeless.

The current California wildfire season so far is not resulting in material losses, the company said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Chinese bottled water giant Nongfu eyes US$1b Hong Kong listing

German funds and insurers take aim at rating agency data fees

Euro-US dollar steadies as rally pauses ahead of ECB meeting

Eurozone yields edge higher on debt supply, economic green shoots

Surging repayments drive Australian credit card loans to 15-yr low

China plans caps on Ant's lending rates to control risk: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 7, 2020 07:32 PM
Transport

AirAsia aims to raise US$602m, to evaluate Japan operations

[KUALA LUMPUR] AirAsia Group is looking to raise as much as US$602 million by year-end, and is also reviewing its...

Sep 7, 2020 07:22 PM
Transport

Emirates airline returns US$1.4b in pandemic refunds

[DUBAI] Emirates, the largest airline in the Middle East, said Monday it had so far returned US$1.4 billion in...

Sep 7, 2020 07:18 PM
Banking & Finance

Chinese bottled water giant Nongfu eyes US$1b Hong Kong listing

[HONG KONG] Bottled water giant Nongfu Spring said Monday it is aiming to raise more than US$1 billion in a Hong...

Sep 7, 2020 07:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Swiber and Rawabi extend term sheet discussions to Oct 6

SWIBER Holdings has extended discussions with potential investor Rawabi Holding Company by a month to Oct 6, the...

Sep 7, 2020 06:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Top Glove submits audit report to US Customs and Border Protection

TOP Glove Corporation has submitted an audit report on remediation payments to its migrant workers to the US Customs...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Acquittal of Liew Mun Leong's former maid prompts AGC to look further into case

Brokers' take: DBS says worst over for listco earnings; Maybank likes Wilmar, ComfortDelGro

Founders of Singapore's food ordering app Oddle look to exit

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Travellers arriving in Malaysia under longer-term travel scheme can no longer serve quarantine at home

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.