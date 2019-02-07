You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

National Australia Bank CEO, chair resign after scathing inqury

Thu, Feb 07, 2019 - 3:02 PM

yq-nab2-07022019_2x_2x.jpg
National Australia Bank announced Thursday its chairman and chief executive were stepping down just days after a major inquiry into the country's scandal-plagued finance sector singled out the bank's leadership for criticism.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] National Australia Bank announced Thursday its chairman and chief executive were stepping down just days after a major inquiry into the country's scandal-plagued finance sector singled out the bank's leadership for criticism.

NAB chair Ken Henry said he would soon retire, while CEO Andrew Thorburn announced his resignation, both saying they were "deeply sorry" in the wake of a damning report detailing rampant customer abuse in the industry.

"As CEO, I understand accountability. I have always sought to act in the best interests of the bank and customers and I know that I have always acted with integrity," Thorburn, who will leave at the end of the month, said in a statement.

"However, I recognise there is a desire for change. As a result, I spoke with the Board and offered to step down as CEO, and they have accepted my offer."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Monday, the Royal Commission in the sector handed down its final report calling for rules to be revised, and for more regulation and oversight of the sector, including Australia's "big four" banks.

The year-long investigation, which revealed rampant misconduct and poor treatment of customers, referred more than 20 cases to regulators for possible prosecution.

The big banks were sharply criticised, with Henry and Thorburn singled out for being unwilling to acknowledge their organisation's mistakes.

"Having heard from both the CEO, Mr Thorburn, and the Chair, Dr Henry, I am not as confident as I would wish to be that the lessons of the past have been learned," said the inquiry's commissioner, former High Court judge Kenneth Hayne.

Henry said he would retire from the board when a new CEO is appointed.

"I am enormously proud of what the bank has achieved and equally disappointed about what the Royal Commission has brought to light in areas where we have not met customer expectations," he said. "Andrew and I are deeply sorry for this."

NAB put a halt on trading about 30 minutes before the ASX closed Thursday. It was up 1.3 per cent to 24.93 at the time.

AFP

Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank CEO promises discipline in pursuing growth

National Australia Bank says CEO, chairman to resign after inquiry criticism

French bank SocGen cuts targets after suffering market downturn hit

Zurich Insurance boosts net profit 24%, hikes dividend

Turkey wealth fund hires banks for 1b euro loan: sources

Fraud allegations put Wirecard’s shy billionaire CEO in the spotlight

Editor's Choice

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

BP_SGD_070219_1.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

BP_MAS_070219_2.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

Most Read

1 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
2 GCB market to take a breather this year?
3 Popiah king's son Ben Goi dies
4 More clicking, but touch and feel still matter for the Lunar New Year
5 SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

Must Read

Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

Buyers can apply, book HDB flat by next working day with revamped balance flats scheme

Feb 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS downgrades Ezion to 'hold' with clearer signs of turnaround needed for rerate

Feb 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Best World counter's 6% jump in early trading prompts SGX query

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening