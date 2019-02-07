You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

National Australia Bank says CEO, chairman to resign after inquiry criticism

Thu, Feb 07, 2019 - 2:55 PM

[BENGALURU] National Australia Bank (NAB) on Thursday said its chief executive and chairman would resign after blistering criticism from the head of a major inquiry into financial-sector misconduct.

Chief executive Andrew Thorburn and chairman Ken Henry are the first heads of one of Australia's "Big Four" banks to lose their jobs in the fallout from the Royal Commission inquiry, which exposed widespread wrongdoing in the industry last year.

The commission's final report on Monday named the two as standing out from their peers by appearing unable to learn from their mistakes.

Mr Thorburn had ruffled shareholders by planning two months of leave on either side of the Royal Commission's delivery of its final report, which was hotly anticipated as a watershed moment for the country's banking industry.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The day after the report went public, he said he was cancelling the rest of his leave and released a statement disagreeing with the commissioner's criticism of his attitude. Mr Henry also dismissed the criticism in a statement.

NAB said director Philip Chronican would serve as acting CEO. It halted trading in its shares ahead of the announcement.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

French bank SocGen cuts targets after suffering market downturn hit

Zurich Insurance boosts net profit 24%, hikes dividend

Turkey wealth fund hires banks for 1b euro loan: sources

Fraud allegations put Wirecard’s shy billionaire CEO in the spotlight

JPMorgan says boost your risk positions. And unwind those hedges

Bank branches lose influence in battle for US market share

Editor's Choice

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

BP_SGD_070219_1.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

BP_MAS_070219_2.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

Most Read

1 Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies of a heart attack in KL
2 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
3 Popiah king's son Ben Goi dies
4 GCB market to take a breather this year?
5 More clicking, but touch and feel still matter for the Lunar New Year

Must Read

Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

Buyers can apply, book HDB flat by next working day with revamped balance flats scheme

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

Feb 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Best World counter's 6% jump in early trading prompts SGX query

BP_SGD_070219_1.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening