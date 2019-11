National Australia Bank said on Monday it was looking to raise A$1.4 billion (S$1.3 billion) through the issue of medium-term notes to help beef up its capital ahead of a regulatory deadline.

[BENGALURU] National Australia Bank said on Monday it was looking to raise A$1.4 billion (S$1.3 billion) through the issue of medium-term notes to help beef up its capital ahead of a regulatory deadline.

Of the total issue, A$1.18 billion of notes will carry a floating rate, and A$225 million will carry a fixed rate. Both sets of notes will be due in November 2031.

REUTERS