[BENGALURU] National Australia Bank on Monday requested a trading halt of its shares pending an announcement by the lender on a proposed equity capital raising, consisting of an institutional placement and share purchase plan.

Australia's third-biggest lender requested the trading halt remain in place until the open of trading on Wednesday or an announcement on completion of the placement.

REUTERS