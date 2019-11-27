You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

New Zealand central bank plans to ramp up oversight of banks

Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 10:19 AM

nz_rbnz_271130.jpg
New Zealand's central bank said on Wednesday it was ramping up its scrutiny of banks and insurers ahead of its highly anticipated decision on raising bank capital requirements.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's central bank said on Wednesday it was ramping up its scrutiny of banks and insurers ahead of its highly anticipated decision on raising bank capital requirements.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's decision to increase oversight on financial institutions comes after a number of high-profile censures of Australian institutions, many of which are the parent companies of New Zealand's top banks.

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said he was "very concerned" about Australian regulator AUSTRAC's allegations last week of millions of anti-money laundering law breaches by No.2 Australian lender Westpac Banking.

The RBNZ had contacted all banks to ask for additional assurance they were meeting their regulatory requirements, and was working closely with Westpac's New Zealand subsidiary on the issues that had arisen in Australia, he told a media conference.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The RBNZ has been undertaking reviews which showed shortcomings around governance and risk management among New Zealand institutions.

SEE ALSO

New Zealand to ramp up monitoring of NAB unit over capital calculation errors

"Our recent reviews of banks and life insurers, and the number of recent breaches in key regulatory requirements, reinforces the need for financial institutions to improve their behaviour," said RBNZ deputy governor Geoff Bascand in a statement accompanying the bank's financial stability report, which is released twice a year.

"We have also reviewed our own supervisory strategy and will be taking a more intensive approach, which will involve greater scrutiny of institutions' compliance." The RBNZ this year revoked Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's local licence to calculate its own operational risk capital due to persistent control failures.

It has also stepped up monitoring of National Australia Bank (NAB) subsidiary Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) after identifying errors in the lender's risk capital calculation process.

Mr Orr said the central bank was hoping to increase staff on its supervisory team and was focussing on ensuring bank boards and senior managers proved how they were meeting regulations. Mr Orr also said the heightened approach to financial supervision would include the increase in bank capital requirements, set to be unveiled on Dec 5.

He declined to comment on the level or timeframe of an increase in capital requirements. The central bank has proposed doubling the top banks' capital ratio to 16 per cent to reduce risks in case of a major financial shock but has not yet made a final decision.

The RBNZ noted risks to New Zealand's financial system were elevated, largely due to global economic risks and low interest rates, which could spark excessive debt.

The bank shocked markets with its 50 basis points cut to take to the official cash rate to a record low of 1% in August as it raised concerned over easing growth, gloomy business sentiment and risks in the global economy.

It has since said there was no urgency to ease policy further, but it remained ready to do so if necessary, leaving rates on hold in a decision this month.

The bank decided to hold off on further unwinding its loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions on mortgage lending after loosening them in late 2018, noting prolonged low interest rates could result in a rise in high-risk lending.

"We need to get more confident around bank lending behaviour ... it's about how are banks managing their higher risk lending behaviour," Mr Orr said.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Institutions get access to infrastructure debt financing in Asia with Clifford Capital, AIIB platform

Bank of Japan's Sakurai says can go slow on easing if overseas woes are moderate

Funds worth US$37t failing to meet climate goals: analysis

Ex-Barclays banker taken aback by fees Qatar demanded, court hears

Thinner interest margins, worsening assets, slowing loans weighing on Singapore banks

Singapore IPO value jumps four times to US$2.2b in 2019

BREAKING

Nov 27, 2019 10:21 AM
Banking & Finance

Institutions get access to infrastructure debt financing in Asia with Clifford Capital, AIIB platform

TEMASEK-BACKED Clifford Capital and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on Wednesday announced the...

Nov 27, 2019 10:09 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan's Sakurai says can go slow on easing if overseas woes are moderate

[KOBE] Bank of Japan board member Makoto Sakurai said on Wednesday the central bank can afford to spend time...

Nov 27, 2019 10:06 AM
Stocks

Australia, New Zealand: Stocks buoyed by trade optimism and resource sector

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Wednesday buoyed by financial and material stocks as investors cheered signs...

Nov 27, 2019 10:00 AM
Companies & Markets

StarHub partners Perx Technologies to drive digital loyalty programme

SINGAPORE telco StarHub has inked a partnership with homegrown startup Perx Technologies, to power its new digital...

Nov 27, 2019 09:51 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started with slight gains on Wednesday morning following another record close on Wall...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly