You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

New Zealand to ramp up monitoring of NAB unit over capital calculation errors

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 12:44 PM

WH_nab_181204.jpg
New Zealand's central bank said on Tuesday it was stepping up monitoring of National Australia Bank (NAB) subsidiary Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) after identifying errors in the lender's risk capital calculation process.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's central bank said on Tuesday it was stepping up monitoring of National Australia Bank (NAB) subsidiary Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) after identifying errors in the lender's risk capital calculation process.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which supervises the banking sector, said BNZ had made three capital calculation errors that resulted in misreported risk-weighted assets over a number of years.

"It is now required to increase the risk weight floor of its operational risk capital model from US$350 million to US$600 million capital," the RBNZ said in a statement.

The new requirement comes months after the RBNZ in May revoked the licence of rival ANZ Bank New Zealand to calculate its own operational risk capital due to "persistent" control failures.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The RBNZ is due to announce whether it will radically increase the amount of capital banks must hold on Dec 5.

SEE ALSO

New Zealand keeps interest rates unchanged, dashing easing expectations

BNZ has not breached its minimum capital requirements, the regulator said.

"However, given the likelihood that further compliance issues will be discovered during the review and remediation, the Reserve Bank regards a precautionary capital adjustment as prudent," Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand said in a statement.

"The additional capital overlay will be removed when remediation is complete."

Sam Perkins, BNZ's chief risk officer, said the bank was "disappointed to have not met RBNZ's guidelines," and that the bank was strengthening its processes.

"We are making good progress on addressing this issue and expect to have it completed next year," Mr Perkins said.

The largest lenders in New Zealand are all owned by Australia's "Big Four" banks - NAB, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp.

The regulator's capital proposal would require them to boost the collective capital they hold in New Zealand by about NZ$20 billion (S$17.4 billion).

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Federal Reserve chief reasserts independence in talks with Trump

KKR taps CK Infrastructure, buyout groups as it seeks bids for Goodpack: sources

Bank of Japan conducting research on digital currency: central bank chief

Australian dollar unsettled as RBA Board sounds dovish note

China private firms shun US as investment, IPO destination, survey shows

Hong Kong violence is trickling into portfolios outside Asia

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 12:41 PM
Energy & Commodities

Australia's Woodside sees reserve base tripling as new projects progress

[SYDNEY] Australia's Woodside Petroleum on Tuesday laid out plans to triple its gas and oil reserve base as it...

Nov 19, 2019 12:41 PM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve chief reasserts independence in talks with Trump

[WASHINGTON] Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reasserted the independence of the US central bank during White...

Nov 19, 2019 12:40 PM
Government & Economy

New Zealand tightens foreign investment rules

[WELLINGTON] Foreign investors hoping to buy New Zealand's strategic assets will now have to convince the government...

Nov 19, 2019 12:37 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysian palm oil to meet new EU food safety levels by 2021 -minister

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia, the second-biggest producer and exporter of palm oil after Indonesia, will enforce...

Nov 19, 2019 12:16 PM
Government & Economy

One dead, 11 missing in South Korean fishing boat blaze

[SEOUL] One fisherman was killed and 11 others reported missing after their boat caught fire off South Korea's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly