You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

No EU consensus on new IMF chief to replace Lagarde: French govt

Thu, Aug 01, 2019 - 4:10 PM

doc76gzuilj8icus6w2ofb_doc764szd2g97s7stadn7u.jpg
Several names including Spain's Finance Minister Nadia Calvino(above) and former Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, have been floated as possible successors.
AFP

[PARIS] The European Union has not yet reached a consensus on a candidate to replace Christine Lagarde as head of the International Monetary Fund, the French finance ministry said Thursday.

"At this stage, although some candidates' names gather more support than others, there is not yet a full consensus around one name," the ministry, which is spearheading efforts to find a replacement for France's Ms Lagarde, said.

The post of IMF managing director goes to a European by convention while an American heads the World Bank.

The post became vacant after Ms Lagarde was tapped by EU leaders to head the European Central Bank.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Several names including Spain's Finance Minister Nadia Calvino and former Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, have been floated as possible successors.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has spoken to "all his colleagues" over the last few days, "in particular with Olaf Scholz", his German counterpart, his ministry said.

He has organised a conference call with his EU counterparts on Thursday "to update them on the latest developments following his extensive consultations, and to agree on the process to reach a consensus around one name," it added.

AFP

Banking & Finance

SIA, Amex launch travel credit card for SMEs

London Stock Exchange seals US$27b deal for Refinitiv to form financial data giant

StanChart H1 profit beats forecasts, flags trade tension risks

2 in 3 Singapore bank customers keen to try digital banks: poll

Goldman Asset sees rate cuts sustaining rally in emerging bonds

Abraaj Group wrecked private equity for the Middle East

Editor's Choice

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BP_SGX_010819_10.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange Q4 profit up 24% on record derivatives revenue

Must Read

BP_STbanks_010819_44.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

2 in 3 Singapore bank customers keen to try digital banks: poll

Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre resists creditor's application for JM; claims it has no knowledge of certain debts

Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA, Amex launch travel credit card for SMEs

nz_singtel_010836.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Great Eastern, SIA, SGX, Roxy Pacific, BRC, Lian Beng, KSH, Heeton

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly