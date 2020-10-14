Nomura Asia M&A co-head leaves in leadership rejig: sources

Apoorva Shah, Nomura's co-head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), Asia, excluding Japan, has left the Japanese investment bank following a recent leadership rejig, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Hong Kong-based Mr Shah, who had been with the bank for over six years, left the role last week, they said but declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

His departure comes as Nomura earlier this year reshuffled its Asia M&A leadership, making Chou Pei Shen, whom Mr Shah reported to, the sole head of the team.

Mr Chou joined the bank from UBS in January as a managing director and joint-head of Asia M&A. He took on the new role in April as the other joint-head of Asia M&A Hajime Higuchi became joint head of international M&A, they said.

Mr Higuchi relocated to Singapore in that role in late August.

A Nomura spokesperson declined to comment.

Nomura ranked No 6 in the M&A league table of announced deal in the first nine months of this year in Asia including Japan, according to Refinitiv data.

Hong Kong-based Mr Chou will continue to report to Nomura's chief of investment banking for Asia, excluding Japan, Kenji Teshima and global head of M&A Shinsuke Tsunoda.

He was UBS's co-head of all industries group and head of natural resources for Asia before joining Nomura.

REUTERS