You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Nomura CEO to step down

Mon, Dec 02, 2019 - 2:55 PM

AK_kn_0212.jpg
Nomura Holdings Inc chief executive officer Koji Nagai is resigning after seven years in the post, handing over to his deputy at a time when an overseas restructuring is starting to bear fruit.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Nomura Holdings Inc chief executive officer Koji Nagai is resigning after seven years in the post, handing over to his deputy at a time when an overseas restructuring is starting to bear fruit.

Co-chief operating officer Kentaro Okuda will take the reins at Japan's biggest brokerage on April 1, the company said in a statement on Monday. Mr Nagai is scheduled to become chairman.

Mr Nagai, 60, spent most of his reign wrestling with losses abroad that prompted three major cost-cutting exercises, the most recent of which took place earlier this year and is showing early signs of success. The turnaround has propelled the shares to the highest level in more than a year.

Mr Okuda, 56, who currently presides over the global wholesale business, now faces the challenge of reviving retail operations at home amid a slump in stock trading.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The jury is still out on whether Nomura has turned around but perhaps Nagai is simply stepping down with Nomura's share price at a 52-week high," said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners, a firm specialising in event-driven analysis.

SEE ALSO

Charles Schwab in talks to buy smaller rival TD Ameritrade: report

Mr Nagai was narrowly reappointed to the board earlier this year after an information leak led to regulatory penalties. His fortunes have improved since then, with the company reporting profit climbing to the highest in 17 years in the most recent quarter.

Shares of Nomura have climbed 69 per cent from this year's low in June, and are trading at the highest in more than a year. The stock closed 0.3 per cent higher in Tokyo before the management change was announced.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

China may slow up on IPOs amid waning investor interest

In Deutsche Bank's giant yard sale, Goldman is eager buyer

HSBC gives Hong Kong staff extra day off for 'perseverance'

PBOC ready with prudent policy for long global downturn

France to stress test banks, insurers' climate risks next year

EU watchdog tells banks to get a grip on costs, merge or close

BREAKING

Dec 2, 2019 02:42 PM
Government & Economy

China picks new leaders for Macau, replaces economy chief

[HONG KONG] China has appointed a slate of new officials to head the world's top gambling hub of Macau, changing key...

Dec 2, 2019 02:24 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares gain on improving China data

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended higher on Monday after weekend data showed China's November factory activity had...

Dec 2, 2019 02:22 PM
Technology

Germany aims to shield tech firms from foreign takeovers

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] Germany's economy ministry on Thursday said it planned to tighten rules on non-EU takeovers of...

Dec 2, 2019 02:11 PM
Technology

LG replaces CEO, top executives after losses

[SEOUL] South Korean appliance giant LG Electronics replaced its CEO and a raft of other top leaders Thursday after...

Dec 2, 2019 01:34 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.01% on day

SINGAPORE stocks pared their morning gains, dipping into the red as trading resumed on Monday afternoon. The Straits...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly