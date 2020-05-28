NUS raises S$300m in its first green bond issuance

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE National University of Singapore (NUS) has raised S$300 million through its first green bond issuance, making it the first university in Asia to issue a green bond.
The 10-year notes have a fixed coupon rate of 1.565 per cent and are expected to be rated Aaa by Moody'...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes