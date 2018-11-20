OCBC rolls out annual review process for financial life goals

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
OCBC Bank customers who have mapped out their financial goals using the bank's Life Goals programme will receive an SMS alert every year to do a non-obligatory review of their portfolio.
They also have the option of walking into any branch and have a frontline employee
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg