Olam obtains S$200m Sora-pegged club loan from DBS, ICBC Singapore

Singapore
AGRI-FOOD giant Olam International has obtained Singapore's first club loan pegged to the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (Sora) from DBS and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Singapore Branch (ICBC Singapore).
Olam has the option to enter into a Sora cross-...
