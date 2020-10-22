You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Outgoing UBS chief Sergio Ermotti joins in blank-cheque boom

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 4:42 PM

file7cu5hjivfvo1fcuhwdjs.jpg
Sergio Ermotti, the outgoing chief executive officer of UBS Group, has agreed to serve as chairman of Investindustrial Acquisition, a blank-check company, according to a revised prospectus filed Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The booming club of special purpose acquisition companies just recruited a new, prominent member.

Sergio Ermotti, the outgoing chief executive officer of UBS Group, has agreed to serve as chairman of Investindustrial Acquisition, a blank-cheque company, according to a revised prospectus filed Tuesday. Investindustrial filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to raise US$350 million in a New York Stock Exchange listing.

Mr Ermotti, who led the Swiss bank since 2011, will start serving as chairman of the SPAC on Jan 1, the prospectus shows. His tenure at UBS is scheduled to end next month when Ralph Hamers takes over.

Prominent investors, buyout shops, politicians and celebrities have joined the SPAC game this year resulting in bigger IPOs and acquisitions. Michael Klein, formerly a top rainmaker at Citigroup, is pursuing his fifth blank-cheque company while billionaire investor Bill Ackman scored the biggest ever SPAC listing in July with a US$4 billion offering.

Firmly established in the US, SPACs have been gaining recent traction with companies and investors in Europe. Avanti Acquisition, a SPAC backed by French entrepreneur Ian Gallienne and Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris, this month raised US$600 million to focus on European targets.

SEE ALSO

Alibaba will buy a fifth of shares in Ant Group's mega IPO

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Investindustrial plans to focus on finding targets in consumer, health-care, industrial and technology sectors that have an enterprise value of US$1 billion to US$5 billion, the filing shows.

The company's directors include Michael Karangelen, a former managing director at TowerBrook Capital Partners, Harvard Business School professor Dante Roscini and Tensie Whelan, director of the New York University Stern School of Business's Center for Sustainable Business.

Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are advising Investindustrial on the listing. The company plans to list its units, consisting of one Class A share and one-third of a warrant, under the symbol IIAC.U.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Japan's SBI Holdings, Towa Bank to form capital tie-up

Big-name Asia hedge funds raise billions, startups struggle

HSBC's iconic Hong Kong lions make return in subdued city

AMP's fund management division sees A$2.4b in outflows, shares tumble

Alibaba will buy a fifth of shares in Ant Group's mega IPO

Blockchain firm Ripple considers Japan, Singapore if it leaves US

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 22, 2020 05:25 PM
Real Estate

Hong Kong's property market takes hit from Cathay job cuts

[HONG KONG] Calls from laid off Cathay Pacific Airways pilots began arriving at Okay Property Agency not long after...

Oct 22, 2020 05:15 PM
Life & Culture

Fifa president not interested in European Super League

[SWITZERLAND] Fifa president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday he is not interested in a European Super League amid...

Oct 22, 2020 04:59 PM
Government & Economy

In WHO overhaul push, EU urges changes to handling of pandemics

[BRUSSELS] The European Union (EU) wants the World Health Organization (WHO) to become more transparent about how...

Oct 22, 2020 04:31 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia says allegations of forced labour in palm plantations is 'old issue'

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia said on Thursday it viewed US allegations of forced labour in palm oil plantations as an "...

Oct 22, 2020 04:23 PM
Garage

Grab's Q3 revenue recovers to more than 95% of pre-pandemic levels

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's Grab, which has evolved from a ride-hailing app operator to offer services such as food...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Nearly a third of Indonesia forest fires are in pulp, palm areas: Greenpeace

Industrial space rents, prices continue to fall in Q3; occupancy rises: JTC

Singapore workers see urgent need to reskill, upskill in tight job market: poll

Airbnb, STB to offer Singapore travel experiences

Stocks to watch: CDL, CapitaLand Mall Trust, KIT, Suntec Reit, KORE, Keppel

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for