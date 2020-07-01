Pandemic must not stop move to scrap Libor, say regulators

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[LONDON] Disruption to markets caused by the Covid-19 pandemic must not stop banks from ending their use of the Libor interest rate benchmark by the end of 2021, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Wednesday.
Libor or London Interbank Offered Rate is used to help price contracts...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes