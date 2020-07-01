You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Pandemic must not stop move to scrap Libor, say regulators

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 5:20 PM

file7a5jterp0cm1hoz6c4ee.jpg
Disruption to markets caused by the Covid-19 pandemic must not stop banks from ending their use of the Libor interest rate benchmark by the end of 2021.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Disruption to markets caused by the Covid-19 pandemic must not stop banks from ending their use of the Libor interest rate benchmark by the end of 2021, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Wednesday.

Libor or London Interbank Offered Rate is used to help price contracts...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Wirecard debt hedges set to pay out US$212m to funds

HSBC boosts regional equities teams with senior hires from Deutsche Bank

South Korea to probe its private funds after hedge fund scandal

DBS to make second cut on Multiplier account rates this year

Wirecard administrator says received inbound interest for assets

BlackRock eyes distressed property, private debt and equity

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 05:33 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 13.46...

Jul 1, 2020 05:08 PM
Government & Economy

Japan extends US$464m loan for Philippines Covid-19 response

[MANILA] Japan will extend a 50 billion yen (S$646.9 million) loan to the Philippine government to help its...

Jul 1, 2020 04:56 PM
Consumer

Pizza Hut and Wendy's US operator NPC files for bankruptcy

[NEW YORK] NPC International, the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut restaurants in the US, filed for bankruptcy after...

Jul 1, 2020 04:54 PM
Government & Economy

Najib's 1MDB trial on hold for by-election

[KUALA LUMPUR] The 1MDB trial for Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak has been put on hold, allowing him to join...

Jul 1, 2020 04:44 PM
Government & Economy

1.4m Singaporeans to get S$570m in GST vouchers in August

[SINGAPORE] About 1.4 million Singaporeans will benefit from S$570 million in goods and services tax (GST) vouchers...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.