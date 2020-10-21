You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

PayPal to allow cryptocurrency buying, selling and shopping on its network

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 8:26 PM

[LONDON] PayPal Holdings joined the cryptocurrency market on Wednesday, allowing customers to buy, sell and hold bitcoin and other virtual coins using the US digital payments company's online wallets.

PayPal customers will also be able to use cryptocurrencies to shop at the 26 million merchants on its network starting in early 2021, the company said in a statement.

PayPal hopes the service will encourage global use of virtual coins and prepare its network for new digital currencies that may be developed by central banks and corporations, president and chief executive Dan Schulman said in an interview.

"We are working with central banks and thinking of all forms of digital currencies and how PayPal can play a role," he said.

US account holders will be able to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies in their PayPal wallets over the coming weeks, the company said. It plans to expand to Venmo and some countries in the first half of 2021.

SEE ALSO

Tiong Bahru row of freehold shophouses goes on the market for at least S$50m

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Other mainstream fintech companies, such as mobile payments provider Square and stock trading app firm Robinhood Markets, allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, but PayPal's launch is noteworthy given its vast reach.

The company, based in San Jose, California, has 346 million active accounts around the world and processed US$222 billion in payments in the second quarter.

Cryptocurrencies tend to be volatile, making them attractive to speculators, but a lot less appealing to merchants and shoppers. Transactions have been slower and more costly than other mainstream payment systems.

Cryptocurrency payments on PayPal will be settled using fiat currencies, such as the US dollar, meaning merchants will not receive payments in virtual coins, the company said.

Many central banks around the world have expressed their intention to develop digital versions of their currencies in the coming years, while Facebook Inc-led the creation of a cryptocurrency project called Libra in 2019. PayPal was a founding member but dropped out after a few months.

PayPal, which has secured the first conditional cryptocurrency licence from the New York State Department of Financial Services, will initially allow purchases of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies called ethereum, bitcoin cash and litecoin, it said. It partners with Paxos Trust Company to offer the service.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Japan plans hub for foreign brokers to file in English

UBS expects further growth from a rising Asia

Mastercard, MatchMove, Idemia to pilot fingerprint biometric card in Asia

Credit Suisse teams up with AXA for digital app

Hong Kong dollar rates rise as Ant IPO anticipation tightens liquidity

Singapore is frontrunner on sustainable infrastructure investment: HSBC survey

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 21, 2020 08:30 PM
Government & Economy

Thai PM says preparing to lift emergency amid protests

[BANGKOK] Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Wednesday he was preparing to lift emergency measures...

Oct 21, 2020 07:42 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust's distributable cash flow down 18.8% in Q3

KEPPEL Infrastructure Trust (KIT) announced on Tuesday that its distributable cash flow (DCF) fell 18.8 per cent...

Oct 21, 2020 07:27 PM
Stocks

Nasdaq profit surges 76% on non-trading business strength

[NEW YORK] Exchange operator Nasdaq reported a 76 per cent surge in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by...

Oct 21, 2020 06:51 PM
Government & Economy

Key party in Malaysia's ruling alliance urges 'ceasefire' amid political turmoil

[KUALA LUMPUR] The biggest party in Malaysia's ruling alliance called on Wednesday for a "political ceasefire" to...

Oct 21, 2020 06:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit's distributable income up 18.5% in Q3

KEPPEL Pacific Oak US Reit (KORE) on Tuesday posted distributable income of US$14.7 million for its third quarter,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits due to disagreements with board, management

Singapore's shophouse comeback continues; River Valley, Bugis properties for sale

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Broker's take: RHB upgrades Venture to 'buy'; share price hits 52-week high

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for