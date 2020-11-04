You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

PayPal tops estimates amid surge in online shopping but outlook disappoints

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

San Jose, California

PAYPAL Holdings Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Monday, boosted by a surge in digital payments as Covid-19 lockdowns worldwide drove more businesses online, but it forecast current-quarter profit below expectations.

Shares of the digital payments processor fell more than 6 per cent in extended trade.

For the fourth quarter, PayPal expects adjusted profit to grow in a range of 17-18 per cent, below analysts' estimated growth of about 24 per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

PayPal chief executive Dan Schulman said in a call with analysts that the company was giving a more prudent estimate for the fourth quarter in part because of uncertainty due to the pandemic and its impact on the global economy, as well as Tuesday's US presidential election and concerns about social unrest.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Like other companies in the digital payments sector, PayPal has been profiting from a boom in online transactions this year, heavily driven by pandemic restrictions that have pushed more business into the virtual realm.

The San Jose, California-based company processed a total of US$247 billion in payments in the third quarter, up 36 per cent from the year-earlier period, and added 15.2 million net new active customers.

The company said it was on track to process just shy of US$1 trillion in payments this year.

While pandemic lockdowns eased in many regions during the third quarter, PayPal said momentum for digital payments continued, and it recorded its all-time highest daily payments volume level in October.

"The world continues to accelerate towards a digital first economy," Schulman said in an interview. "That drove an incredibly strong quarter for us."

Revenue rose about 25 per cent to US$5.46 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of US$5.43 billion.

Venmo, the company's service which allows individuals in the United States to send each other money through an app, processed US$44 billion in payments in the third quarter, up 61 per cent.

The company forecasts revenue for Venmo to approach US$900 million in 2021, Mr Schulman said.

PayPal has been focusing on expanding the breadth of services available to customers of its online wallets.

In October PayPal announced it would allow customers to hold bitcoin and other virtual coins in its online wallet and shop using cryptocurrencies at the 26 million merchants on its network. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

World's biggest IPO halted as Ant Group feels Shanghai's bite

Temasek invests in China fund aimed at developing agrifood technology

Deutsche Bank wants to cut ties with Trump, but sees no good options

China stops Jack Ma’s US$35b Ant IPO from going ahead

Hong Kong seen selling debt to mop up cash after Ant's IPO

Julius Baer CEO expects M&A restrictions to be lifted next year, open to big acquisitions

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 4, 2020 12:24 AM
Transport

KLM pilots agree to extended wage freeze, clearing way for state support

[AMSTERDAM] Pilots at KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France, on Tuesday agreed to government wage demands, clearing the...

Nov 4, 2020 12:15 AM
Government & Economy

US factory orders up 1.1% in September

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods increased solidly in September, but further gains could be limited amid an...

Nov 3, 2020 11:53 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesian president quietly signs divisive stimulus into law overnight

[JAKARTA] Late Monday, President Joko Widodo of Indonesia quietly signed into law a divisive stimulus bill that has...

Nov 3, 2020 11:08 PM
Technology

Major leak sees one million Swedes' data shared with Facebook, Google

[STOCKHOLM] Folksam, Sweden's largest insurer, accidentally leaked private data on around one million of its...

Nov 3, 2020 10:43 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St gains at open on Biden victory bets

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes rose at the open on Tuesday as investors bet on a victory for Democratic...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US Election Day begins

Broker's take: Biden victory may give boost to Hi-P, Valuetronics, China Aviation Oil, HPHT

China stops Jack Ma’s US$35b Ant IPO from going ahead

SIAEC records net loss of S$19m in H1, Covid-19 impact cushioned by govt grants

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for