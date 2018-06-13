You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

PBOC seen mirroring Fed with hike while keeping other taps open

Wed, Jun 13, 2018 - 4:58 PM

doc70kabeulcvlhp5yefxf_doc6ub6mvse6oos5obh96y.jpg
The People's Bank of China will raise borrowing costs in the open market if the US Federal Reserve decides to increase rates this week

[BEIJING] The People's Bank of China will raise borrowing costs in the open market if the US Federal Reserve decides to increase rates this week, according to a Bloomberg survey.

A majority of 31 economists said the PBOC will increase by five basis points the rate it charges on reverse-repurchase agreements, which guide funding costs in financial markets, after the Fed's expected tightening. That decision is due to be announced around 200 am Beijing time on Thursday, with a potential PBOC step coming as early as that day.

Meanwhile, a similar share of economists said the PBOC will further lower reserve-requirement ratios in the second half of this year, the survey showed. Such a move would release liquidity into the financial system, helping lenders meet a string of repayment obligations in the coming months.

The prospect of the central bank tightening with one hand and loosening with the other shows the multiple targets that the PBOC is currently trying to reach: It wants to ensure enough funding to the real economy to manage a nascent slowdown, keep up the pressure on banks to curb leverage, and maintain a steady interest-rate differential with the US.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The central bank is facing a "trade-off" during deleveraging and it has to adjust policies constantly as the situation changes, said Xia Le, chief Asia economist at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA in Hong Kong. "It has to ease slightly when companies feel the squeeze, and raise borrowing costs again if the financial sector resumes adding leverage."

He said the overall policy is moving to "neutral and even to a slightly easing bias" from the previously tight stance.

Investors anticipate the Federal Reserve will increase its benchmark lending rate by a quarter-point to a range of 1.75 per cent to 2.0 per cent when it meets Wednesday. Moving in step with the US prevents the yuan from weakening further against a strong dollar, and it keeps the spread between China's 10-year government bonds and Treasuries in a comfortable range - fending off capital repatriation and supporting foreign investors' demand for domestic Chinese bonds.

Not hiking would be a strong signal of an easing stance, according to Mr Xia. Speculation about just such a stance grew recently when authorities cut reserve ratios and adjusted the collateral rules for the central bank's medium-term funding tool.

More than one third of the economists in the survey said the PBOC's monetary policy stance isn't clear, despite the official "prudent and neutral" orientation.

"Higher rates are needed to alleviate potential depreciation pressure on the yuan" while ample liquidity is necessary to avoid a funding squeeze, said Amy Zhuang, senior analyst for Asia at Nordea Markets.

As the bank lending rate for individuals and businesses rises and bond defaults increase under the deleveraging campaign, authorities are tweaking the debt containment strategy to "set differential requirements" for different sectors, according to a statement released after an April meeting presided over by President Xi Jinping. In May the PBOC changed a policy target to "restructuring" from "deleveraging," in a report in which it reviewed and previewed its policy stance.

Credit data in May suggest the deleveraging efforts may have already taken a toll on the economy. The sagging data may "drive policy changes in the next couple of months", Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura International Ltd in Hong Kong.

"What the central bank is doing now is structural easing," as it could be raising interest rates while keeping liquidity loose with RRR cuts and loans through the Medium-term Lending Facility, said Ming Ming, head of fixed-income research at Citic Securities Co. in Beijing.

The twin aims aren't conflicting - they complement each other, and they come in sequence, the former PBOC official said.

"It doesn't matter if the PBOC raises interest rates or not this time - the easing stance of monetary policy in terms of the quantity of funds will not change," he said. "Instead, more attention should be given to RRR cuts and MLF operations in the future as they have greater influence over the money market and the interest rate curve."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Bitcoin 'whales' pulling cryptocurrency strings

US dollar builds on gains ahead of Federal Reserve, equities struggle

Chile to seek cybersecurity advice after hackers rob bank

Blackstone closes first Asian private equity fund at US$2.3b

Malaysia likely to review foreign insurance ownership directive, say sources

Trial begins in US$20m insider trading case over hacked press releases

Editor's Choice

BT_20180613_UWCOMMENT7LUV_3469344.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

History made but Trump-Kim meet needs more substance to convince

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-SINGAPORE-US-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT-115354.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

06788677.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Small players take on consumer goods giants

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-cbd-130618.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists maintain Singapore 2018 growth forecast at 3.2%; trade war threat remains

cs-generic-Budget2018-05.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retrenchments fall to 5-year low in Q1 as job vacancies rise

327199596_0-20.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Transport

Toyota to invest US$1b in Grab, taking lead in latest financing round

nz-raus-130618.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Chief Justice and President of the Court of Appeal resign from their posts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening