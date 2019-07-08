You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Philipp who? Julius Baer surprises with insider pick for CEO

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 11:10 PM

file6ynylji0nlk1c9mbvkvb.jpg
Mr Rickenbacher is taking over from Bernhard Hodler(above), the former compliance chief who helped clean up the bank after a money laundering scandal that cast a shadow over the boom years under his predecessor.
REUTERS

[ZURICH] Julius Baer Group Ltd appointed little-known internal candidate Philipp Rickenbacher as chief executive officer in a move likely to be seen as another step back from the breakneck expansion under Boris Collardi.

Mr Rickenbacher is taking over from Bernhard Hodler, the former compliance chief who helped clean up the bank after a money laundering scandal that cast a shadow over the boom years under his predecessor. Mr Collardi spearheaded growth through a dozen acquisitions and joint ventures, hiring hundreds of new client managers and more than doubled the money it oversaw.

Mr Rickenbacher, 48, is not a well-known executive in Zurich's financial circles, though he followed a well-trodden path for Switzerland's managerial elite, including a master's degree from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology and a stint as a consultant at McKinsey & Company. He's been at Julius Baer for 15 years, including three on the management board. While these qualities may give him the analytical skills for complex topics and develop a new strategy, it may have given him less experience with clients.

"For me its kind of the sensible choice," Michael Kunz, an analyst at Zuercher Kantonalbank, said by phone. "Collardi was going hell for leather and put Julius Baer on the global map for wealth management. Now they need to clean up - if you settle down a bit its probably not a bad choice." "

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The appointment puts an end to speculation that Iqbal Khan might be chosen to head Julius Baer. Mr Khan abruptly quit as Credit Suisse Group AG's head of wealth management last week with no indication about his future role. Mr Rickenbacher's appointments begs the question over Mr Khan's next appointment, amid speculation that he's been in talks with UBS Group AG.

The new CEO appointment may also be a disappointment for Yves Robert-Charrue, who had been seen as an internal frontrunner to succeed Mr Hodler, according to people familiar with the matter. The 46 year old chief of Europe and Julius Baer management board member had built up the key business by going deeper into regional markets of the UK and Germany to win over local millionaires and boost assets under management.

Mr Hodler, 59, has seen a slowdown in inflows since replacing Mr Collardi at the helm of the Swiss firm in late 2017. Promoted to stabilise the bank and root out bad clients, the former chief risk officer steered it through a rough 2018, a year its shares fell the most among Switzerland's largest listed companies. Mr Hodler will retire as of Aug 31, Julius Baer said in a statement on Monday.

"Bernhard Hodler was exactly the right man at the right time," Julius Baer Chairman Romeo Lacher said in the statement. "I would like to thank him for initiating this transformation, driving the bank's strategic agenda with a sharper focus on efficiency and risk management."

While the shares have rebounded this year, the new CEO will face big challenges. In February, the bank cut financial targets and pledged cost reductions that include eliminating about 140 jobs. Julius Baer has seen series of defections to rivals over the last several months, including a group of managers who handled the bank's business in Brazil.

Julius Baer shares have gained about 30 per cent this year in Zurich trading, after dropping by 41 per cent last year. The stock dropped as much as 5.5 per cent on Monday, the most in more than seven months.

"We believe the market had been quietly anticipating Iqbal Khan as the next CEO, leaving sentiment down on the news," Thomas Hallett, an analyst at KBW, said in a note.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Temasek-linked Astrea III PE bonds fully redeemed, with bonus paid

Swiss bank Julius Baer appoints Rickenbacher as CEO

China's venture capital boom shows signs of turning into a bust

India could raise US$10b from first foreign bond sale

ECB to act as needed to support euro-area economy: Bank of France governor

State Street expands trust services in Singapore

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?
2 Sentosa Cove past its prime?
3 Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time
4 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
5 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul

Must Read

Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade war, major export markets to determine Singapore's economic outlook: Chan Chun Sing

doc764oy0kls5ys2g3x7zf_doc74jmgrzxejkdmguglit.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Higher fares will be needed in face of rising subsidies for public transport: Khaw Boon Wan

Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

All drones to be licensed after Changi Airport incursions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening