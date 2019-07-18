You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Ping An-backed Lufax to ditch P2P lending amid regulatory woes: sources

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 3:24 PM

[BEIJING] Lufax, one of China's largest online wealth management platforms that is backed by financial giant Ping An Insurance, plans to exit its once-core peer-to-peer lending (P2P) business, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The move by Lufax to exit P2P, in which companies gather funds from retail investors and loan the money to small corporate and individual borrowers, is due to regulatory hurdles, two of the sources said, and comes amid China's crackdown on the business to contain broader financial risks.

The sources said they did not know exactly when Lufax's P2P business would be shuttered, or how the outstanding business will be handled, but added that the company has already started the process of applying for a licence in consumer finance, a business which it intends to focus on.

A ditching of the P2P business and a focus on consumer finance could smoothen the path for Lufax to again pursue a stock market listing. The startup postponed a Hong Kong float slated for the first half of 2018 amid uncertainty over China's consumer lending regulation, sources have said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Formally known as Shanghai Lujiazui International Financial Asset Exchange, Lufax was set up in 2011 as a P2P platform by Ping An.

P2P boomed in China - becoming far bigger than the rest of the world's combined P2P lending - until regulators took notice three years ago as claims of frauds surfaced, and as part of a wider Beijing-directed crackdown on potential bubbles in the financial system.

Lufax's move to ditch its P2P business comes after it struggled to meet requirements since 2016 for P2P lenders to register with local authorities, two of the sources said.

They said that financial regulators, including the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), told Lufax that it would be hard for the firm to register as a P2P lender with the local authorities in the near future.

Lufax's P2P staff will be incorporated into a new department focusing on consumer finance, one source said.

Ping An declined to comment. Lufax and CBIRC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The sources declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

Lufax's new consumer finance focus will involve the company using the group's banking unit, Ping An Bank, as the hub, one source said.

Consumer finance - the business of lending for the purchase of products including mobile phones, electronics and home appliances - is growing fast in China with 24 companies licensed currently, according to data from CBIRC.

Lufax has already diversified into wealth management products, although such products under its management shrank by 20 per cent to 369.41 billion yuan (S$72.98 billion) in 2018 as new rules curbing leveraged investments were introduced, according to Ping An's annual report.

Outstanding loans on the balance sheet of Lufax reached 375 billion yuan by the end of 2018, up 30 per cent from a year earlier.

In December, Lufax raised US$1.33 billion in a funding round from a dozen investors that valued it at US$38 billion prior to closing.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

First Abu Dhabi Bank proposes to remove foreign ownership limit

UBS launches Future of Finance Challenge contest for the region in Singapore

Online bank N26 extends latest funding round in expansion push

Ex-JPMorgan banker pleads not guilty to Hong Kong bribery charges over 'Sons and Daughters' hires

Japan to lead developing SWIFT-like system for cryptocurrency

Cracks in Asia junk bonds shown in fast fall of Indonesian textile firm

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

nz_ NODX_180725.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute will add to S'pore exporters' woes

nz_ SGX_180726.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b
5 Hyflux says S$535m rescue deal is Utico's valuation; deal still on the table

Must Read

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares jump 7.9% on heavy volume, sparking SGX query

yves bouvier.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore 'Fort Knox' said to be up for sale as Swiss owner fights Russian tycoon

Jul 18, 2019
Garage

Ho Chi Minh City joins Singapore's network of innovation hubs

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China's top LPG buyer considering Singapore IPO for trading unit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly