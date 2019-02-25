You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Ping An plans IPO of fintech unit at US$8b value

Mon, Feb 25, 2019 - 12:19 PM

[HONG KONG]  Ping An Insurance (Group) Co, China's largest insurer by market value, is gearing up for an initial public offering of its OneConnect unit that could value the financial management portal at about US$8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ping An is now targeting to list OneConnect in Hong Kong as soon as the second half of this year, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The share sale could raise roughly US$1 billion, according to the people.

The insurance giant initially had a fundraising goal of as much as US$3 billion last year, before an increasingly volatile market forced it to push back the listing. Ping An tempered its valuation expectations and may offer a smaller stake in the business after OneConnect's business performance wasn't as strong as initially projected, one person said.

A OneConnect spinoff and IPO would be one of the highest-profile deals in Hong Kong since a rapidly decelerating Chinese economy chilled public funding and the country's tech space. It would help propel Ping An's longer-term strategy to transform itself into a financial technology powerhouse.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The tech-heavy MSCI China Index has risen 20 per cent from its January low. Deliberations are still at an early stage, and details of the OneConnect offering including the valuation and fundraising size could change depending on market sentiment, the people said. Gareth Hewett, a spokesman for the company, declined to comment.

OneConnect provides cloud computing and other technology services to small- and medium-sized financial institutions. It's partnered with more than 460 banks as well as over 1,800 other financial services firms from insurers and brokerages to fund managers and private-equity houses, according to Ping An's 2017 annual report. The Ping An subsidiary has previously raised US$650 million in a series A financing round that valued the company at US$7.4 billion.

Ping An last year spun off and floated Ping An Healthcare and Technology Co. That company, known as Good Doctor, provides platforms used by hospitals, insurers and pharmacies.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Aussie rises after Trump delays China tariffs; yuan at 7-month high

Singapore dollar’s winning streak faces toughest test yet

Asia cheered as Trump delays tariff deadline

Indonesia to ease trading rules to lure mom-and-pop investors

P2P lender Validus eyes Singapore banks as new partners

China deleveraging is dead as US$34t debt habit roars back

Editor's Choice

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

BP_Validus Capital _250219_5.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

P2P lender Validus eyes Singapore banks as new partners

BP_BEST World International _250219_7.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World to conduct independent review of business and accounting practices

Most Read

1 Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng's home raided in 1MDB probe
2 'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war
3 OCBC signals caution as it pays lower dividend than peers
4 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
5 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

Must Read

BP_BWL_250219_91.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank upgrades Hi-P International to 'hold' as 'worst appears over'

BP_NKus_250219_8.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Government & Economy

What's on the table at the second Trump-Kim summit?

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening