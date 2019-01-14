You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

PM May's no-Brexit warning sends pound to new 7-week high

Mon, Jan 14, 2019 - 11:01 PM

file73gmf3txibn883485l0.jpg
Sterling strengthened to new seven-week highs against the dollar on Monday as markets seized on Prime Minister Theresa May's warning that lawmakers' failure to approve her Brexit deal could lead to the UK staying in the European Union.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Sterling strengthened to new seven-week highs against the dollar on Monday as markets seized on Prime Minister Theresa May's warning that lawmakers' failure to approve her Brexit deal could lead to the UK staying in the European Union.

Mrs May's EU divorce deal looks almost certain to get the thumbs down from parliament in a vote on Tuesday even as she makes last-ditch efforts to garner lawmakers' support for it.

Blocking Brexit was now a more likely outcome than Britain leaving the European Union without a deal, Mrs May said.

"Theresa May seems to think there is a bigger chance of no-Brexit than of no-deal Brexit. Anything that seems to reduce the chances of a 'hard' Brexit is something that would provide solace to investors," said Jane Foley, FX strategist at Rabobank.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The pound last week posted its fourth straight week in the black, rising sharply on Friday on suggestions that Britain could seek to delay its scheduled March 29 date to exit the European Union. But it has also benefited from recent dollar weakness and last week from a fall in the euro.

It rallied on Monday to a high of US$1.2879, up 0.3 per cent on the day while against the euro it firmed 0.2 per cent to stand at 89.06 pence by 1200 GMT, the highest since Dec 5.

However, the outlook for the currency remains uncertain - a last-minute deal, a disorderly or no-deal exit, a new referendum or remaining in the bloc are all seen as possible. Each could have radically different consequences for the sterling outlook.

Mrs May is expected to tell rebel lawmakers in a 1530 GMT speech that Britain's exit from the EU is now in peril from politicians seeking to thwart it

"It's difficult to know what she could say that would pull parliamentarians out of their fairly entrenched positions and into her camp," Ms Foley added.

Instead markets are increasingly preferring to focus on signs that a "hard" Brexit - crashing out of the bloc without a trade deal in place - is unlikely, given parliament's growing influence on the process.

That has helped diminish expectations for sterling swings while the risk that sterling will fall against the dollar is near the lowest in more than four months, according to one-month risk reversals, a gauge of market positioning.

"We still believe there is scope for a relief pound rally in the coming months if a no-deal Brexit is avoided at the end of March," MUFG strategist Lee Hardman told clients.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Sri Lanka to repay US$1b foreign debt from reserves

Fintech firms want to shake up banking, and that worries the Fed

Asia to gain largest share of global capital markets over next few decades: index

Euronext launches US$729m tender offer for Oslo Bors

China doubles foreign investment limit, in further opening

MAS to boost Singapore's standing as enterprise financing hub with S$75m grant

Editor's Choice

BT_20190114_MRCES146R0Q_3666909.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

BT_20190114_KRASCENT149C41_3667091.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Real Estate

Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

BP_SGcbd_140119_5.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

SME business sentiment slides for third straight quarter

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM
3 Olivia Lum should give up role as Hyflux chair during restructuring, says Sias chief
4 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
5 The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market

Must Read

Photo 1 - Raffles City Chongqing, China.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant

Photo 1 - Raffles City Chongqing, China.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS to boost Singapore's standing as enterprise financing hub with S$75m grant

Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Stiffer anti-money laundering rules for Singapore jewellers ahead

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening