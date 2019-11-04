BT podcast: SFF x Switch 2019 Ep 1 - How Singapore blazed a trail in fintech

The Singapore Fintech Festival x Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology will run from Nov 11-15 this year.

Singapore creates 1,000 jobs a year from the fintech scene, while funding has just cracked the billion-dollar-mark. In the lead-up to the annual event, we speak with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's managing director Ravi Menon to find out why technology and innovation matter to Singapore.

Find out more: Consumers to be able to aggregate and share financial data next year

