Podcast: SFF x Switch 2019 Ep 1: How Singapore blazed a trail in fintech

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 6:15 PM

BT's deputy news editor Jamie Lee and MAS managing director Ravi Menon.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

BT podcast: SFF x Switch 2019 Ep 1 - How Singapore blazed a trail in fintech 

5:26 min

Synopsis: Listen to podcasts produced by The Business Times on Mondays that alternates with its other podcast series Money Hacks.

The Singapore Fintech Festival x Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology will run from Nov 11-15 this year. 

Singapore creates 1,000 jobs a year from the fintech scene, while funding has just cracked the billion-dollar-mark. In the lead-up to the annual event, we speak with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's managing director Ravi Menon to find out why technology and innovation matter to Singapore.

Stay tuned for more episodes in this special edition of BT's podcasts.

Produced by: Jamie Lee and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Penelope Lee

