You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Pound falls on Brexit 'labyrinth'

Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 6:39 AM

BP_Pound_290319_28.jpg
The pound dropped on Thursday, weighed down by ongoing chaos in Brexit proceedings, while global stocks were mixed.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The pound dropped on Thursday, weighed down by ongoing chaos in Brexit proceedings, while global stocks were mixed.

London's stock market rose, however, buoyed by the weaker currency.

Eurozone markets, having enjoyed modest gains earlier in the session, slipped towards the close, while Wall Street pushed higher as Treasury bond yields stabilised.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will renew attempts to push through her Brexit plan on Friday, after she dramatically offered to quit to save her deal and MPs failed in their own bid to break the deadlock.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The pound has remained under pressure today," said XTB analyst David Cheetham.

"The decline has been fairly steady and not too dramatic in its nature, but the move could well gather momentum in the next few days if the current political impasse shows no sign of abating with no-deal prospects seemingly being resurrected," Mr Cheetham said.

Sterling's fall against the dollar exceeded one per cent, and the currency lost ground against the euro.

'NO CLEAR WAY OUT' 

Connor Campbell, analyst at Spreadex, said there was "no clear way out of the Brexit labyrinth in sight".

Meanwhile top Chinese and US negotiators held their latest round of trade talks in Beijing, with hopes the two economic superpowers can find a deal to end their long-running tariffs row, though it may take time.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the negotiations are not "time dependent" and could be extended.

The talks are "policy and enforcement dependent" so "if it takes a few more weeks or if it takes months, so be it," Kudlow said in a speech in Washington.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.4 per cent after the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond rose. Declines in yields in recent sessions raised concerns about slowing economic growth.

"The market was fearful that the Treasury yields were falling because of recession fears," said Karl Haeling of LBBW.

"The end of the treasury rally took away some of the panic fear."

Earlier on Thursday, Asian stock markets were gripped by volatility as investors grow increasingly worried about the state of the global economy, sending them rushing to haven assets and fueling talk of possible recession.

Tokyo's main stocks index sank 1.6 per cent, with exporters hit by a jump in the haven yen currency, while Shanghai shed almost one per cent.

AFP

Banking & Finance

Wells Fargo says CEO Tim Sloan to step down 'immediately'

DBS CEO's remuneration up 15.5% for 2018

Deposit insurance coverage rises to S$75,000; gig workers gain insurance policy protection

HK grants licences for 3 virtual banks, 5 more being processed

Deutsche Bank wary of Commerzbank's loan book in merger

Nomura plans dozens of job cuts in Europe, US

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

BP_Hyflux_290319_10.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allocation to Hyflux creditors not agreed on: Salim-Medco

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling
3 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
4 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
5 Hyflux receives arbitration request for desalination plant in Algeria

Must Read

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

Different tales for two cities in latest URA tender

BT_20190329_CCRISE_3737502.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Garage

Call for govts to cut red tape, spur private sector to innovate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening