You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Pound rallies as Javid resignation prompts fiscal speculation

Thu, Feb 13, 2020 - 9:51 PM

doc799tf6dsirdevuq4k1h_doc71d8mw2ps4l1d2q512ug.jpg
The pound rallied while gilts fell after Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid resigned, causing speculation the UK may move toward more fiscal stimulus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The pound rallied while gilts fell after Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid resigned, causing speculation the UK may move toward more fiscal stimulus.

UK markets reacted after the country's finance minister quit after a face-to-face row with Prime Minister Boris Johnson inside 10 Downing Street. Mr Javid's replacement with Rishi Sunak led to speculation there may be increased fiscal spending as Mr Johnson moves away from Mr Javid's already loosened fiscal rules.

"The initial reaction has been weaker sterling but we are now seeing a rally to a new high," said Adam Seagrave, head of global sales trading at Saxo Capital Markets UK Ltd. "This is presumably the market interpreting the announcement as Johnson wanting advisors who are more willing to back aggressive fiscal stimulus."

The pound traded at US$1.3040, up 0.6 per cent as of 12.38 pm in London, setting it on course for the biggest rally this month. The yield on UK 10-year government bonds rose 4 basis points to 0.65 per cent.

Nonetheless, some analysts noted the longer-term changes to British government spending remain unclear, perhaps making the move in UK government bonds overly-hasty. Mr Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs banker, was previously chief secretary to the Treasury.

SEE ALSO

Muted reaction among currencies to US-China deal

"Gilt reaction may be on assumption Boris Johnson's office has a stronger hand on the fiscal tiller than thought, and that adherence to fiscal rules may become looser than Javid would have been prepared to countenance," said John Wraith, the head of UK rates strategy at UBS Group AG . "I very much doubt it will in fact have any material implications for near-term borrowing, investment and issuance numbers."

Mr Javid stood for leadership of the Conservative Party against Mr Johnson last year, coming fourth in the race, before being appointed Chancellor.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Singapore banks roll out relief assistance for SMEs, retail customers

Credit Suisse CEO Thiam sees investment bank loss weigh on results

Bank of Singapore appoints chief data and innovation officer

Australian, New Zealand dollars burdened by coronavirus confusion

Australian central bank says not obsessed with getting inflation back to target in a hurry

DBS sees 1-2% revenue impact in 2020 on Covid-19 outbreak

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 13, 2020 09:50 PM
Companies & Markets

UnUsUaL posts 15.5% rise in Q3 net profit of S$3.52m

CATALIST-LISTED UnUsUaL Ltd, the concert promotion and event production spin-off of mm2 Asia, saw third-quarter...

Feb 13, 2020 09:25 PM
Government & Economy

Japan reports its first death from coronavirus

[TOKYO] Japan reported its first death from the novel coronavirus after a woman in her 80s died Thursday, Health...

Feb 13, 2020 09:24 PM
Companies & Markets

ISOTeam posts 24% rise in Q2 net profit of S$1.65m

CATALIST-LISTED building solutions company ISOTeam's second-quarter earnings got a boost from government grants,...

Feb 13, 2020 09:07 PM
Government & Economy

British finance minister quits in reshuffle upset

[LONDON] British Finance Minister Sajid Javid resigned on Thursday, in a shock move that deals a blow to Prime...

Feb 13, 2020 08:56 PM
Companies & Markets

KOP narrows Q3 losses to S$513,000 on 33.6% revenue rise

CATALIST-LISTED hotel and resort developer KOP narrowed its losses in the third quarter on higher revenue from both...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly