You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Pound slides as slowing economy fuels rate cut expectations

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 6:39 AM

rk_sterling_140120.jpg
Sterling fell sharply on Monday, slipping further below US$1.30, after data showed Britain's economy grew at its weakest annual pace in more than seven years in November and raised the chances of a cut to interest rates.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Sterling fell sharply on Monday, slipping further below US$1.30, after data showed Britain's economy grew at its weakest annual pace in more than seven years in November and raised the chances of a cut to interest rates.

Britain's economy grew only 0.6 per cent from a year earlier, the weakest expansion since June 2012 and down from 1 per cent annual growth in October.

The data covers a politically turbulent period in Britain and does not capture some private-sector surveys that suggested a recovery in sentiment after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's election win on Dec 12.

It also follows recent comments from Bank of England policymakers that raised the prospect of rate cuts to boost the economy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BoE Governor Mark Carney and two other rate-setters, Silvana Tenreyro and Gertjan Vlieghe, said in the past week that a rate cut could be needed if economic assumptions prove over-optimistic.

SEE ALSO

US Treasury removes currency manipulator label for China

The pound began its slide in Asia on Monday and extended its drop after the data. It was last down 0.7 per cent at US$1.2981, on track for its biggest daily loss in nearly two weeks.

The pound has fallen more than 2 per cent in the opening weeks of the year.

Against the euro, sterling fell to a three-week low at 85.82 pence and was last down 0.75 per cent on the day.

"We've seen the probability of rate cuts going up smartly this morning and the data amplifies that risk, so it's no surprise that sterling is the laggard in currency markets today," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in London.

"The BoE narrative and the economic data are adding to a perception that a rate cut is coming."

Policymaker Vlieghe's comments on Sunday were the latest sign that the BoE is concerned about weakness in the British economy and the need to act soon. 

RATE EXPECTATIONS

Bond markets have ramped up expectations of a rate cut in the coming weeks. Money markets forecast a 50 per cent probability of a cut by the end of January and 85 per cent probability of a cut in May.

Interest rate futures rallied as traders bought contracts across the board, betting on imminent rate cuts. December 2020 contracts rallied the most.

The rate-cut speculation was also reflected in a fall in British gilt yields on a day when US and euro zone government bond yields rose.

"We think the Bank of England will cut rates this month, Brexit uncertainty will get worse, not better, and the economy is likely to fall into recession," said George Saravelos, global head of FX research at Deutsche Bank.

BoE policymaker Tenreyro on Friday said that the economy was more likely to undershoot than overshoot the BoE's last forecast in November. The next forecast will be published alongside the BoE's rate decision on Jan 30.

Hedge funds, however, have increased their bullish sterling positions to their biggest in more than a year and a half, latest positioning data shows.

BMO's European head of FX strategy, Stephen Gallo, said investors should consider buying the dip in the pound as weak economic data is effectively "old news", headwinds from Brexit are fading for now and the possibility of looser central bank policy is growing.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

US Treasury removes currency manipulator label for China

Russian-linked digibank challenger targets neglected higher-risk clients

US consumers expected to boost big banks' profits

Indians will soon gain unprecedented control over their digital financial data

Indonesia secures US$22.8b of funds from UAE

China's yuan at strongest since july amid trade deal optimism

BREAKING

Jan 14, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US sends home 21 Saudis as probe finds shooting was 'terrorism'

[WASHINGTON] The United States will send home 21 Saudi military trainees after an investigation into the "jihadist"...

Jan 14, 2020 06:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Protests and outrage as Siemens backs Australian mine project

[BERLIN] Environmental activists across the world slammed German engineering conglomerate Siemens on Monday after it...

Jan 14, 2020 06:50 AM
Life & Culture

Protect 30% of planet by 2030: UN Nature rescue plan

[PARIS] Thirty per cent of Earth's surface across land and sea should become protected areas by 2030 to ensure the...

Jan 14, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

US unveils tighter foreign investment rules for national security

[WASHINGTON] Tighter new rules governing sensitive foreign investments will take effect in a month, US officials...

Jan 14, 2020 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

US Treasury removes currency manipulator label for China

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Monday removed the currency manipulator label it imposed on China last summer, a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly