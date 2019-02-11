You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Pound traders favour option bets with less than 50 days to Brexit

A resolution could move the currency as much as 20% in either direction: Commerzbank
Mon, Feb 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190211_KELPOUND11_3691809.jpg
The economic "fog of Brexit", as cited by Mr Carney last week, may be reflected in manufacturing and gross domestic product data on Monday. Mrs May hasn't won concessions from Brussels so far to persuade lawmakers to back her exit deal.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

London

AT the Bank of England's (BOE) first meeting of the year, governor Mark Carney tapped into the Brexit conundrum facing pound traders - the currency's next move is likely to be a big one.

Sterling has pulled back this month to hover below US$1.30 after rallying in January as no solution is yet in sight to avoid Britain crashing out of the European Union (EU) in less than 50 days. A resolution could move the currency as much as 20 per cent in either direction, with traders unwilling to put money on the line when the chances of no deal are roughly as likely as a deal, according to Commerzbank AG.

The economic "fog of Brexit", as cited by Mr Carney last week, may be reflected in manufacturing and gross domestic product data on Monday. Investors will then focus on the political debate, with the government due to present a Brexit motion to Parliament Thursday even though Prime Minister Theresa May hasn't won concessions from Brussels so far to persuade lawmakers to back her deal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sterling is "probably the worst currency to trade at the moment", said Thu Lan Nguyen, a foreign-exchange strategist at Commerzbank. "The probabilities of a no-deal Brexit and a deal are very close to each other, so we will definitely get a large move once there is a decision for either one." The pound has oscillated around US$1.30 for much of the past six months. Investors are buying low-delta options that would pay out with a move to US$1.25 or US$1.35, with puts favoured, according to traders. Two-month risk reversals, covering the Mar 29 Brexit deadline, are at the most bearish level for sterling since November.

The BOE downgraded its growth forecasts last week and money markets are not pricing an interest-rate hike this year. Data next week is expected to show price pressures softened further in January.

The probability of a no-deal Brexit has increased, Mr Carney warned Thursday, adding that a big bout of financial volatility may be around the corner.

"It would be remarkable if the current levels of sterling and UK asset prices were consistent with the outcome that finally emerges," he said. "We do not know what form of arrangement could be struck." With both Mrs May and EU negotiators agreeing to keep talking, Credit Agricole SA is upbeat on the eventual outcome. It recommends a six-month call spread, targeting a move towards US$1.37 - a near 6 per cent appreciation from current levels.

"Clients still seem willing to participate in the game of chicken that the UK and the EU politicians have been playing," said Valentin Marinov, head of group-of-10 currency research at the bank. "It seems that investors are still far from panicking." BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

British, US banks said to be deeply divided on Brexit ties

Russia earns investment grade rating from Moody's

Indonesia gains upper hand over India in Asia high-yield battle

Lawmakers say EU needs stronger anti-fraud curbs

China's Hebei province to offer financial incentives to firms seeking IPOs: paper

Humbled Goldman Sachs still faces questions on 1MDB

Editor's Choice

Feb 11, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tackling Singapore's skills shortage likely to lead Budget agenda

BT_20190211_ABLUX6_3691430.jpg
Feb 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Omni-channel retail still sweet for Luxasia's Baier

BT_20190211_SPFOODDEL9_3691968.jpg
Feb 11, 2019
Garage

GrabFood turns kitchen heat up a notch by going onto main menu

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World extends rally, up 5% at midday break
2 Australian parliament computer network breached
3 Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns
4 Courts Asia swings to Q3 net loss of S$171,000
5 Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns

Must Read

Feb 11, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tackling Singapore's skills shortage likely to lead Budget agenda

BT_20190211_ABLUX6_3691430.jpg
Feb 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Omni-channel retail still sweet for Luxasia's Baier

Feb 11, 2019
Opinion

Get ready for pricier private hospital Shield plans and riders

Feb 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Business China Awards: Call for nominations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening