You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Pound volatility a bargain for investors eyeing Brexit breakout

Mon, May 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

WITH the pound adrift in a directionless spot market bogged down by Brexit fatigue, strategists see opportunity in cheap volatility.

State Street Bank & Trust is neutral on sterling but finds betting on swings over six months attractive, as that covers the Oct 31 deadline for the UK to leave the European Union. Longer-dated sterling volatility is "undervalued" for Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at Royal Bank of Canada, given the persistent Brexit risks and domestic political uncertainty.

The British currency has been stuck mostly in a US$1.29-US$1.31 range this quarter as cross-party talks, aimed at finding common ground for an exit deal with the EU, have dragged on without result. UK labour data could fuel some spot-market action in the coming week, but a sustained move is seen as unlikely with the Bank of England expected to stay on hold until Brexit is resolved.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The Easter break gave people a chance to take a break from Brexit and I think they're finding it hard to re-engage" in the market, said Timothy Graf, head of EMEA macro strategy for Europe at State Street Bank & Trust. "However, once you do get some meaningful news," the pound "would have that potential to jump 1 per cent in your face and I don't think anyone can predict which direction", he said.

Contracts betting on implied volatility over six months have slid to 7.87 per cent, from 12.78 per cent at the end of last year, even as speculation mounts that the UK could see a second Brexit referendum or even an early election. One-year volatility also touched its lowest since January 2018 last month.

RBC's Mr Cole prefers the one-year gauge, as "it's not hard to construct scenarios where cable trades back up to US$1.50, or down to US$1.10 and positioning for this in options is starting to look attractive." BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore

Marvelstone silent on progress of its plans; web page blank; Lattice 80 UK dissolved

Disclosures on 1MDB probes were timely, relevant, and adequate

OCBC Cycle 2019 marks 11th year with new corporate category

Investors focus on China's holdings at Fed

Bank secrecy rules get a rethink after Danske laundering shock

Editor's Choice

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

BT_20190513_SPRAFFLES13_3779262.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical prescribes a patient approach

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

Most Read

1 When gender reveal parties go awry
2 Smoke, drink and eat what you want, Norway's public health minister says
3 Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks
4 Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund
5 Oil rebounds as Trump says letter revives China trade hopes

Must Read

BT_20190513_JLMARVEL_3778780.jpg
May 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

May 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Marvelstone silent on progress of its plans; web page blank; Lattice 80 UK dissolved

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening