You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Pound weakens as May's faces resistance for three-month Brexit extension

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 6:36 AM

BP_Pound_210319_11.jpg
Sterling fell on Wednesday after British Prime Minister Theresa May's request to delay Brexit until June 30 faced resistance from parts of the European Union.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Sterling fell on Wednesday after British Prime Minister Theresa May's request to delay Brexit until June 30 faced resistance from parts of the European Union.

With no consensus in Britain's parliament over how to leave the EU, Mrs May was forced to seek an extension from the EU beyond the scheduled departure date of March 29.

The delay requested is shorter than some in the market had been expecting and the prime minister said a no-deal Brexit was still possible, keeping sterling traders on edge.

France then threatened to reject Mrs May's request unless she can guarantee to get her twice-rejected departure plans through parliament.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

British media reported that Mrs May could make a statement later on Wednesday. Downing Street had no comment on the rumours.

Markets have largely priced out the chances of a no-deal Brexit but uncertainty about how and when Britain will leave the EU have capped any rally in the pound.

A European Commission document seen by Reuters said the Brexit delay should either be several weeks shorter, to avoid a clash with European elections in May, or extend at least until the end of the year, which would oblige Britain to take part in the elections.

Viraj Patel, an analyst at financial advisory firm Arkera, said the best hope for sterling "is that May's deal gets over the line" as it would lower uncertainty.

The pound dropped to as low as US$1.3147 as investors worried about the EU opposing Mrs May's extension request. It fell nearly 1 per cent on the day before recovering to around US$1.3170.

It had been trading around US$1.3220 before Mrs May addressed parliament, having rallied to a 9-month high of nearly US$1.34 last week.

Against the euro, sterling fell 1 percent to 86.39 pence, the lowest since March 12.

An extension, which will need approval from EU member states, leaves the Brexit divorce uncertain, with options including leaving with May's deal, a longer delay, a disruptive exit or even another referendum.

Market volatility gauges in the pound remained firm even as other gauges, such as one-month euro volatility indexes, fell.

"Until some clarity emerges, we do not advocate taking directional views on sterling and advise hedging downside risks, but we note that sterling has tended to react positively to events that point to a substantial delay," UBS strategists said.

British government bond yields also fell, with the 30-year gilt yield hitting its lowest since September 2017 after May spoke to parliament.

Earlier, official data showed British inflation ticked up last month but stayed close to January's two-year low. As with most economic data releases, the numbers had little impact on a pound preoccupied with Brexit headlines.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

StanChart pumps US$2.5b into consolidated local unit

Fed expected to hold interest rates steady

Finding right partners, regulation key concerns of fintech startups

CLSA's CEO joins chair in resigning as parent CITIC tightens control

Foreign investors net buyers of Asian bonds in Feb

The Fed should buy recession insurance

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

BP_Oxley_210319_7.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
5 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

BT_20190321_ABIRISH_3729950.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Looking for the pot of gold in Asia's rainbow

BP_USchina_210319_4.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Asian business sentiment near 3-year low as trade war drags

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening