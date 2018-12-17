You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Qatar Fund building venture capital unit for US startups

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 2:27 PM

[DOHA] Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, famous for investments in London's Shard and Tiffany & Co., is quietly expanding its venture capital unit to invest in US startups, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Qatar Investment Authority, created to handle the windfall from the country's gas and oil exports, has invested in companies including Foursquare Labs Inc., biotech firm Rubius Therapeutics Inc., Homology Medicines Inc., Thoughtspot Inc. and Grail Inc., said the people, asking not to be identified because the deals are private. They didn't disclose the value or timing of these investments.

The QIA is better known for its trophy assets, such as holdings in Hollywood, London residential property and global banks, rather than its technology investments even after investing US$100 million in Uber Technologies Inc. in 2014. Saudi Arabia has since grabbed the spotlight for technology deals after pumping US$3.5 billion into Uber and allocating US$45 billion to SoftBank Group Corp.'s Vision Fund.

A spokeswoman for Rubius confirmed that QIA is an investor. Representatives for Foursquare, Thoughtspot and Homology declined to comment on shareholder stakes, while Grail and QIA didn't respond to emailed questions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Appetite for Risk

Still, the QIA's growing investments in startups and the appointment of two royals in their 30s to run the US$320 billion fund, marks a growing appetite for risk. The fund in 2017 said it would open an office in San Francisco to focus on the technology industry.

So far, some of these investments are proving successful. Homology Medicines and Rubius both went public this year and are valued at about US$900 million and US$1.3 billion, respectively, after raising a combined US$411 million from investors, according to their offering prospectuses.

Foursquare Labs is on track to hit US$100 million in revenue this year, while Grail is weighing an initial public offering. The cancer-testing startup backed by two of the world's richest men is one of the world's most highly-valued biotechnology startups, with a private valuation of about US$3.2 billion, according to data from Pitchbook.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Fed entering brave new policy world as rates near normal levels

JGB yields touch over 5-month lows as growth fears keep markets on edge

MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

China sees bankruptcies surge; bondholders may get less back

NTUC Income names Morgan Stanley's Ronald Ong as board chairman

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

Editor's Choice

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_VIBEAN17_3645069.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bean there, done that

Most Read

1 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
2 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
3 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
4 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
5 Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse

Must Read

BP_SGtrade_171218_3.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

Dec 17, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore developers sell 1,198 private homes excluding ECs in November; up from October's 487 units

Dec 17, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: AF Global, Datapulse, The Place Holdings, Lifebrandz, SIA Engineering

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening