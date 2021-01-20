You are here

Qatar sovereign wealth fund plans Asia push

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Doha

QATAR'S sovereign wealth fund is looking east for deals in an effort to diversify an investment portfolio heavily weighted towards North America and Europe.

Asia "has been very much on our radar screen," Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.

Mr Mohammed is also chairman of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), which manages about US$300 billion of assets and ranks as the world's 11th-largest wealth fund, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.

"It's not only from a growth perspective, but also from a diversification perspective," he said, pointing to substantial investments in Europe over the past decade. "Asia didn't take the fair portion of the investments," although North American deals will remain a priority.

QIA's chairman declined to identify specific targets, mentioning only a list of locations such as India, Malaysia, Singapore and China. "We've been doing a lot of investments in the last couple years in China, and they've been doing very well," he said.

The wealth fund holds stakes in some of the world's top companies including London Stock Exchange, Volkswagen and Glencore. It has agreed to purchase a 30 per cent stake in a high-end Istanbul shopping centre, while also agreeing to develop renewable energy in Africa with Italian utility Enel. BLOOMBERG

