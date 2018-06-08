You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Rate hike not meant to boost rupee: RBI

Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Mumbai

RESERVE Bank of India governor Urjit Patel signalled that Wednesday's interest rate hike was not aimed at defending the rupee. Analysts say that the move will still provide the much-needed support to the currency.

For HSBC Holdings Plc and Nomura Holdings Inc, it bolsters the RBI's credentials on the inflation-fighting front, which they say will have a rub-off effect on the rupee. Morgan Stanley says it has turned tactically bullish on the currency following the first increase in the benchmark rate since 2014.

India's restrictions on overseas investment in its bond market mean that the link between higher rates and the currency isn't as strong as in Indonesia and the Philippines, where central banks have tightened policy in a bid to support their exchange rates. Historically, India has seen more inflows into its equity markets, which respond positively to rate cuts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That said, the rate hike "provides comfort to international investors" in terms of the RBI's inflation-fighting credentials and "to that extent, it would have a positive sentimental impact on the rupee", according to Pradeep Khanna, HSBC's head of global markets trading for India in Mumbai.

Coinciding with a drop in crude oil prices and the global dollar index, the move could help the rupee consolidate between 66.50 and 68 to the greenback over the next few months, he said.

The rupee snapped a two-day drop and ended 0.3 per cent stronger following the RBI's decision on Wednesday. It fell 0.2 per cent to 67.08 per US dollar on Thursday, taking its decline in 2018 to 4.8 per cent.

"The RBI's rate hike will help strengthen monetary policy credibility, especially given the relatively strong growth, some pockets of higher inflation and the recent sell-off in local markets," Nomura analysts including Sonal Varma wrote in a report. The Japanese brokerage firm maintained its long rupee position via a one-month dollar put/rupee call option.

Morgan Stanley recommends selling one-month dollar-rupee non-deliverable forwards, targeting a reversal back to the 65 level, analysts including Hong Kong-based Derrick Kam wrote in a report. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

On green financing, a lack of colour on required standards

ECB pushes banks to pick new lending rate

Deutsche Bank expects another quarter of falling revenue

Switzerland votes on whether to stop banks' money making machine

Chinese equity traders bet US$3b on small-cap revival

Buffett, Dimon say quarterly profit forecasts harming economy: WSJ

Editor's Choice

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

BT_20180608_AFFINITY_3465162.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
4 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
5 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

BT_20180608_WEEKEND8_3465163.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Weekend

Ultimate comeback kid

BT_20180608_AFFINITY_3465162.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening