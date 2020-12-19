You are here

Ray Dalio says son killed in car accident in Connecticut

Sat, Dec 19, 2020 - 11:27 AM

[SINGAPORE] Billionaire hedge fund investor Ray Dalio said in a post on Twitter that his 42-year-old son was killed in a car accident.

Devon Dalio was driving when his car crashed into a store in Greenwich, Connecticut, according to the Connecticut Post newspaper. His LinkedIn page says he's a co-founder/partner at P-Squared Private Equity and a Dalio Foundation board member.

Ray Dalio is the founder and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. His net worth is US$15.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

"My family and I are mourning and processing and would prefer to be incommunicado for the time being," Mr Dalio said on Twitter.

BLOOMBERG

