Ray Dalio says son killed in car accident in Connecticut
[SINGAPORE] Billionaire hedge fund investor Ray Dalio said in a post on Twitter that his 42-year-old son was killed in a car accident.
Devon Dalio was driving when his car crashed into a store in Greenwich, Connecticut, according to the Connecticut Post newspaper. His LinkedIn page says he's a co-founder/partner at P-Squared Private Equity and a Dalio Foundation board member.
Ray Dalio is the founder and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. His net worth is US$15.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
"My family and I are mourning and processing and would prefer to be incommunicado for the time being," Mr Dalio said on Twitter.
