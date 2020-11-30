You are here

RBNZ to look into outage at its Exchange Settlement Account System

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 10:53 AM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said it would look into the cause of an outage at its Exchange Settlement Account System (ESAS) on Monday morning that disrupted transactions for about three hours.

ESAS allows individual transactions between financial institutions to be settled electronically as the transactions happen.

"While transactions are now flowing there is a backlog to process," RBNZ said in a statement.

