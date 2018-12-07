You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

RBS chief tense about Brexit; warns Labour on break-up

Fri, Dec 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181207_SMRBSCQ8F_3637192.jpg
Mr McEwan warned that many RBS business customers are not ready for a hard Brexit, and pointed to the bank's £3 billion (S$5.2 billion) fund that will be used to help customers should they need it.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

London

ROSS McEwan surprised markets in October when Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc made a provision related to Brexit. With Theresa May's divorce deal from the European Union potentially days away from being defeated, he's not any less concerned.

"I have been a backer of the deal because, for the moment, I don't see another deal," Mr McEwan, who has been chief executive officer of the state-owned British lender for five years, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. The economy needs more certainty, because right now "investment isn't being made", he said.

He warned that many RBS business customers are not ready for a hard Brexit based on conversations he's had, and few have made contingency plans for an outcome that could result in a recession for the UK. Mr McEwan pointed to the bank's £3 billion (S$5.2 billion) fund that will be used to help customers through Brexit should they need it.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are going to hold a lot of strong liquidity so we can fund our customers," Mr McEwan said. There may be a rush as companies do things like secure storage space to extend their supply chains, he said.

Mr McEwan wouldn't be drawn on whether the bank would take another impairment on Brexit. In October, RBS set aside £100 million to reflect greater uncertainty.

Mr McEwan also said he and his colleagues spoke regularly with Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party, which may not be that far away from taking power with Mrs May's Conservatives riven by internal conflicts between Brexiteers and Remainers. The prospect of Prime Minister Corbyn - who has previously vowed to consider breaking up RBS to create new local public banks - has already hit the stock.

"Corbyn has made quite clear" some of things his party is interested in, like nationalisation of some services, Mr McEwan said. "We've seen the difficulties of breaking this bank up," he said, referring to the failed plan to split off branches into a separate company, called Williams & Glyn, to satisfy regulators.

"It's easy to say let's break things up. It's very, very difficult to extract them, because of the technology. It's much more difficult than what people think."

"We have been engaging with the Labour party and some of their advisers", discussing "things that are workable and some things we think are not going to be as workable as they think. We do that with all political parties".

Labour's intent to get small businesses growing is a good one, he said. Mr McEwan also reiterated that RBS would likely use some of its surplus capital to buy back some of its equity from the government, which still holds more than 60 per cent of the company. "We may have to consider special dividends as well," he said.

"We would like to participate with the government when they start to sell down, and see how we can be involved."

The bank's capital strength is among the highest in Europe, with a common equity Tier 1 ratio above 16 per cent. Mr McEwan said the bank's "interim" target given the uncertainty is to cut that to 14 per cent, with a longer-term goal of 13 per cent "as we get more secure about our business model".

Mr McEwan, a 61-year-old New Zealander, also addressed his own succession. "There's a bit of life left in me," he said, indicating he intends to stay through the bank's 2020 plan. "There are a lot of things to do."

He said he "would be delighted if we had a woman running the bank", when asked whether it was time for a female to be in the top job.

Alison Rose, the most senior female at RBS, who was recently given the role of deputy chief executive officer of NatWest Holdings, "does an amazing job", he said. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

SolarHome raises US$10m for expansion plans

'Brexit premium' driving up euro borrowing costs for UK firms

RBI softens hawkish tone as India's inflation cools

Former SMBC market boss sets up independent fund

Hong Kong's equity bulls keep burning their fingers this year

BOJ official says central bank has room to boost stimulus, rebuffs demerit worries

Editor's Choice

BT_20181206_ABINNO_3636178.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore sprouts innovation centres

BP_Francis Koh_061218_3.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

Builders venture abroad for new income streams, to diversify

BT_20181206_UWDTF6_3636274.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk enters Europe with Din Tai Fung's London flagship

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
2 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3
3 Kimly's exec chairman, exec director arrested by CAD, released on bail
4 Stamford Tyres Q2 FY19 net profit sinks 98.8% on higher costs
5 KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

Must Read

BP_Print2_071218_2.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble relisting is off; assets found to be potentially inflated

Dec 7, 2018
Real Estate

Private housing supply from H1 2019 land sales cut by 20%

BT_20181207_ATWEEKEND_3637451.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Weekend

Do diets work? Find out in BT weekend

BT_20181207_JAAMCHAM_3637359.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening