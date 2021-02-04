 Reddit trading frenzy fades as Yellen summons agencies, Banking & Finance - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Reddit trading frenzy fades as Yellen summons agencies

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 12:28 AM

[WASHINGTON] A social media-driven trading frenzy cooled further on Wednesday as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called a meeting of top officials that could result in tougher markets regulation for hedge funds, small investors and stockbrokers.

Mass buying by amateur traders over the past two weeks has driven wild price gyrations in companies that US fund managers had bet against, including videogame retailer GameStop and cinema operator AMC Entertainment.

GameStop's US-listed shares, which scaled as high as US$483 last week, fuelLed by posts on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets, deflated this week to US$90 as fee-free broker apps including Robinhood imposed buying curbs.

They fell another 5 per cent on Wednesday, while shares of AMC were up 3.8 er cent following a drop of 41 per cent a day earlier. GameStop's Frankfurt-listed shares continued to decline, falling 36 per cent by 1510 GMT.

Silver, which briefly surged on Monday as small traders bought up the metal, steadied about 10 per cent below its recent peak.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The unwind is obvious," said Oriano Lizza, premium sales trader at brokerage CMC Markets in Singapore, adding that it would be easy for nimble small investors to regroup and target fresh companies.

"I think from a regulatory standpoint, the concern is that they could continue to do this," he said.

The head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which regulates markets, will meet with Ms Yellen and the heads of the Federal Reserve and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, possibly as soon as Thursday, a Treasury official told Reuters.

Ms Yellen has asked to discuss recent volatility and whether trade has been consistent with fair and efficient markets.

It was not clear if a meeting could result in action, but experts expect focus to also fall on the ever-larger role played by non-bank firms such as hedge funds in financial markets, while small traders are bracing for a showdown.

"Final boss fight. It's happening tomorrow with Yellen, SEC and Federal Reserve," read one Wednesday post on Reddit. "They are either going to try and stop the party or they are looking for money to pay us and not crash everything at the same time." Robinhood said on Wednesday it was allowing buying of fractional shares in GameStop and AMC, five days after restricting the practice that has encouraged smaller traders by reducing the size of the amount they need to invest.

Small investors' participation in stock markets has exploded over the past year, but the gambling sparked by a combination of pandemic lockdowns, volatility and stimulus payments comes with high risks that regulators may want to quell.

Still, there have been no clear signals on what form any official action could take, with potential targets ranging from retail brokers' capital requirements to questioning the fee-free brokerage model that has encouraged much of the trade.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Architect of Bank of Japan's 'bazooka' stimulus calls for fiscal firepower to beat deflation

Australia's cash rate seen near zero for several years: Lowe

Alibaba plans up to US$5b US-dollar bond issuance

Australia will need 'very significant monetary support' for years: RBA's Lowe

Singapore to move ahead with Sora transition by year-end

UK landlords want banks to share rent burden

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 3, 2021 11:56 PM
Government & Economy

35-year-old long-term visit pass holder from India is sole Covid-19 community case

[SINGAPORE] A 35-year-old long-term visit pass holder from India is the sole locally transmitted coronavirus case...

Feb 3, 2021 11:49 PM
Life & Culture

Tokyo Olympics chief under fire for saying women talk too much in meetings

[TOKYO] Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics, already facing rising costs and significant public opposition to this...

Feb 3, 2021 11:43 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks boosted by earnings, hiring data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks were mostly higher in early Wednesday trading following strong earnings from Amazon...

Feb 3, 2021 11:37 PM
Government & Economy

WEF meeting in Singapore moved from late May to August

THE World Economic Forum (WEF) special annual meeting in Singapore will now take place from Aug 17 to 20, several...

Feb 3, 2021 11:25 PM
Life & Culture

'Mank', 'Hamilton' among Golden Globe movie nominations

[LOS ANGELES] Hollywood period drama Mankand #MeToo revenge satire Promising Young Woman were...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ant reaches agreement with China regulators on overhaul

Public sustainability-linked bond by Surbana Jurong more than 6 times oversubscribed

US private payrolls rebounded in January

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust expects near- to mid-term impact on retail components of portfolio

Italy's president asks former ECB chief Mario Draghi to form government

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for